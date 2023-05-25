Primary hopefuls for various offices attending the Asian Wave Alliance’s candidates forum last Sunday were Tony Avella, top left, Christopher Bae, Paul Graziano, third from right, and, inset, Ethan Felder, left, Sukhi Singh, George Grasso, Jin Liang Dany Chen and Yu-Ching James Pai. They were joined for photos by AWA officials Phil Wong, second from left at top, Yiatin Chu, Amy Tse and Donghui Zang.