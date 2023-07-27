Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) penned an open letter on Wednesday to Chairman of the International Cricket Council Greg Barclay to push for New York City to be the host of the 2024 Cricket World Cup.
NYC hosted the first ever international cricket match, and the World Cup would take place on the 180th anniversary of that famous match between the U.S. and Canadian national teams. The city is also the epicenter of cricket in America, being home to 100 cricket clubs and 59 cricket grounds.
The Cricket World Cup’s viewership is approximately 14 times greater than the Super Bowl. The last World Cup generated more than $450 million in economic activity for the host, and would be an economic boon for the city, according to Rajkumar.
“We have welcomed people from all nations where cricket is a national pastime ... Every World Cup team has a fan base in New York City, for whom watching their favorite cricketers in-person will be a dream come true,” Rajkumar wrote. “... New York City’s love of cricket and historic connections to the game make us unquestionably the right choice to host the World Cup.”
