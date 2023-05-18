Empire State Development, New York’s business promotion agency, held a second virtual design workshop earlier this month to address how 55 acres of unutilized space at Queens Village’s Creedmoor Psychiatric Center will be transformed.
The purpose of the forum was for residents in Queens Village and other surrounding neighborhoods to decide how the space will be converted.
During the virtual meeting on May 3, people said they want housing to accommodate people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds; they want to strengthen connections between the site and regional open space (Alley Pond Park and the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway); they want multipurpose community spaces; and they want a shuttle between Creedmoor and the Queens Village Long Island Rail Road Station.
The state’s Office of Mental Health also expressed its desire for the 55 acres of the southern part of Creedmoor’s campus, which is between Union Turnpike and Hillside Avenue.
The OMH priorities included integrating housing opportunities for individuals with serious mental illness; maintaining opportunities for its client volunteerism and community integration; introducing new workforce development opportunities for its clients; creating a farmers market for OMH clients to grow and sell via a gardening program; and spaces where clients’ art could be displayed.
The ESD said there are development challenges at the site.
For one, the grounds are not on the city’s street grid, which limits access to utility services from surrounding roads and areas. Any new development and buildings that do not have access to the existing service network will need new utility infrastructure, which could impact development costs, according to the ESD.
In addition, Avenue C will need to be maintained because that is where the primary sewer and stormwater utility line is for Creedmoor and surrounding areas.
There are 24 historic buildings that could be preserved and repurposed, but an investigation will need to be conducted into the environmental, structural and other engineering aspects of the facilities, according to the ESD.
Future engineering studies for asbestos and lead removal at the facilities will help determine the impact of the development costs.
Seventy percent of the people who were on the Zoom presentation said that they want park space for the development versus 30 percent who wanted a plaza similar to Rochdale Village, according to the ESD.
There were 69 community members on the Zoom meeting, an ESD spokeswoman said.
The elderly said they shouldn’t have to leave the campus to shop for basics, and some people emphasized the need for parking. Many people on the Zoom chat said there needs to be better pedestrian infrastructure, and space for bike and scooter access as well.
There was also a split between seniors and those who need supportive housing versus first-time homeowners and renters. The former group wanted four-to-six or six-to-eight-story buildings with elevators, while the latter wanted two-to-three or four-story multi-family walk-ups with a shared entrance and stairway. Both groups wanted semiprivate backyards within a building complex.
People will be able to voice their opinions at two more forums that will be scheduled for sometime in July, the ESD said. From July to October 2024, a generic environmental impact study and the outcomes of a request for proposals for development of the site are both expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.