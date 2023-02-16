Empire State Development, the state’s economic growth agency, will host a workshop at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village about the transformation of approximately 50 acres of land with 12 semiconnected buildings at the south campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center today, Thursday, at 7 p.m.
Two weeks earlier approximately 90 people from Queens Village — the location of Creedmoor — Hollis Hills, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, Bellerose Manor and Bellerose shared their vision for the proposed redevelopment site at a forum held by ESD at PS/IS 208 in Bellerose.
Throughout that meeting, residents expressed that they wanted an intergenerational community center, a multisport complex, a veterans’ hospital, an ADA senior space and affordable houses.
The citizens of Eastern Queens were opposed to the site becoming a space for a big box store or apartment buildings over four stories, which would require the need for an additional school to accommodate any potential new families moving to the area.
The workshop scheduled this evening at the high school at 230-17 Hillside Ave. will recap the information provided by those who attended the vision meeting and provide feedback to any questions that were brought up, according to Emily Mijatovic, an ESD spokeswoman.
“The presentation will include new content with a focus on new questions,” Mijatovic explained over email. “The upcoming workshops will include discussions on: preservation of existing buildings, recreation and open space, uses and density, and mobility and access.”
Many of the buildings that were subject to the visioning meeting are vacant and were decommissioned many years ago, Mijatovic told the Queens Chronicle.
“As part of the [Office of Mental Health’s] capital planning efforts, OMH regularly reassess older buildings that are unused, or under-utilized, and consolidate programs where appropriate,” Mijatovic said. “When this occurs, OMH sometimes decommissions vacant buildings to avoid unnecessary operational costs and reimagines additional uses for the property.
“This helps reduce the state’s fixed cost base while at the same time stimulating economic development [and] job growth and helps generate local property taxes.”
At its height, when Creedmoor’s inpatient population was larger, the decommissioned buildings on the south campus provided inpatient residential services, staff housing, storage, maintenance and garage functions, Mijatovic added. Because the buildings were decommissioned there will be no negative impact on the OMH and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities-licensed and certified programs.
“Like the surrounding community, these programs stand to benefit significantly from the revitalization effort,” she said.
