Frustration is the name of the game, and lack of communication is what remains the same, according to many elected officials who recently learned that the mayor intends to use Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village as a tent city to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers within two to three weeks.
After a report by THE CITY on Saturday named Creedmoor as one of two potential sites to house migrants, which was confirmed Sunday by Borough President Donovan Richards, eight Queens lawmakers released a joint letter Monday airing their grievances.
The electeds included Councilwomen Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), along with Assemblymen Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and state Sens. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), John Liu (D-Bayside) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
“Over the last year, New York City has been at the epicenter of our nation’s asylum seeker crisis. As our city welcomes individuals seeking refuge, this process must be carried out with meticulous planning and careful communication to ensure the safety of all involved,” read the letter.
The news of a large-scale shelter comes on the heels of two others opening in Bellerose, according to the statement.
“Residents were not given prior knowledge about either of these additions to the community,” the letter continued. “The practicality of these shelters and safety for residents and the individuals housed within these facilities must be ensured.
“Eastern Queens is a transit desert, and those seeking asylum must have access to transportation that allows them to seek and receive the vital supportive services our city can provide.”
The city alone cannot shoulder the burden of solving the migrant crisis, instead it needs federal resources, the mayor and governor conveying information to city officials and the inclusion of stakeholders in ensuring the welfare of the people in the shelters and the communities in which they are being placed, according to the joint statement.
“There is much work ahead to improve access to housing, quell the record homelessness New York City is facing, and address the asylum seeker crisis,” the elected officials added. “We look forward to ensuring transparency as this development unfolds, and we will share additional information as it becomes available.”
Richards, the proud son of a Jamaica immigrant, said the migrant crisis is a federal issue.
“I don’t want to put this at the mayor’s doorstep,” Richards told the Chronicle. “The mere fact that we have not seen comprehensive immigration reform for decades is what led to this specific crisis.”
Hundreds, if not thousands, of asylum seekers are coming to the state per week, and Richards believes because Queens has two major airports, which are in close proximity to several hotels, it might have the most migrants being housed compared to the other boroughs.
“I know for sure those hotels are being filled with not only asylum seekers but with DHS clients as well,” Richards said, referring to the Department of Homeless Services. “Then we have the scattered sites that are placing people. Anecdotally, I believe Queens is shouldering a lot of the placements.”
The city should establish a community advisory board for each location, he said.
“In the World’s Borough, we have always opened our arms to anyone who wishes to build that better life right here in our community,” he said in a statement. “The city must also leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of all involved.”
Go back to the drawing board, said Braunstein at a press conference that was held at the Bethesda Church with approximately 20 others in Queens Village, on Wednesday.
“Plainly, putting hundreds of people in cots ... is not a humane situation,” Lee added. Creedmoor is “currently deteriorating” [see separate story].
The other site that was being considered was the Aqueduct Race Track, but that was nixed, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said at a rally held outside the facility on Monday. Richards believes that is a short-term victory.
“They didn’t want the heat,” said Aracelia Cook, president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, who was at the rally. “I think we also need to find out how many of these transitional houses or homeless shelters are in the borough of Queens.”
The city said via email that there is 53,000 asylum seekers in its care, but did not state how many are in the borough or how many sites are being housed to shelter them throughout Queens.
A spokesman for Lee’s Office told the Chronicle that nothing has been confirmed but she knows Adams’ intentions and wants to learn how his decision will impact the redevelopment project planned at the Queens Village facility.
For months, representatives of community boards and civics, along with union members and residents, have been attending workshops, discussing on how best to revitalize dilapidated parts of the hospital complex.
During those talks, several people said they wanted affordable housing built there for young families and seniors.
Cook said she has nothing against the migrants, but Southeast Queens is already overwhelmed by its own issues, which includes a homeless crisis, and delaying a project that can create affordable housing is the wrong move.
“Southeast Queens should be off the table, period,” Cook said. “These spaces should be better used for housing, knowing that we have a housing crisis in our community, we don’t even have enough stock to take care of those in our community. We need urban housing solutions.”
Similar to Richards, Cook said the Mayor’s Office should bring civics to the table to learn what their needs are.
“It’s our understanding that [the migrant plan is] completely separate from Empire State Development,” said Lee’s spokesman, referring to the redevelopment project. “We are still awaiting details on how those two things are going to interact.”
Two public forums that were scheduled for July were pushed back to the fall, but the ESD said that the meetings were delayed to give ample review for all stakeholder feedback on the development project and the move is not related to the migrant situation.
Gov. Hochul’s office did not confirm whether it will move forward with plans to house migrants at Creedmoor, but said it will continue to help the city identify sites, spend money to fix them up and pick up a significant amount of the cost of housing.
“I commend the mayor for what he has been through,” Hochul said in a statement. “This is not a situation that anybody expected to continue.”
All options are on the table, according to a spokeswoman for the mayor.
“No humanitarian relief centers are final until announcd,” she said. “We need additional support from state and federal partners.”
The two Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers that were officially announced last Tuesday are the Crowne Plaza JFK Airport New York City in Jamaica, a hotel, and The Hall, an office building in Brooklyn.
A rally is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the hotel, which is located at 139-09 Archer Ave.
