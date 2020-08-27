The Department of Sanitation’s Enforcement Division nabbed six offenders in two weeks for illegal dumping in Liberty Park, Glendale, the agency announced Monday.
Illegal dumping occurs when someone removes material such as trash bags, construction debris or appliances from a vehicle and leaves it on public or private property. Both the vehicle owner and driver are legally responsible for dumping. Fines for the vehicle owner range from $4,000 to $18,000 and the vehicles used may be impounded.
“Illegal dumping has been a problem in my district for a very long time because we have a lot of open spaces surrounding parks, cemeteries and railroad tracks,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), whose office provided information to the Department of Sanitation for its investigations. “But the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting budget crisis have made matters even worse.”
Recent work by members of the enforcement team, including Sanitation police officers, include:
• Officers conducting surveillance on Cypress Hills Street observed a vehicle pull in between two large trucks. The respondent exited the vehicle, opened the rear passenger side door and dumped one cubic yard of black bags containing household waste and a chandelier.
• Officers conducting surveillance Cypress Avenue noticed a vehicle pulled over directly behind their car. They witnessed the driver exit his vehicle, begin to remove black bags and place them on a grassy area on the street.
• While already assisting with impoundment of a vehicle, a Sanitation officer observed two respondents exit a truck and illegally dump a mattress and box spring on a grassy area on Cypress Avenue.
Residents looking to dispose items should use the department’s collection service. The department will collect many household items during their regularly scheduled service, including mattresses. To learn how to get rid of items and confirm a collection day visit nyc.gov/sanitation.
Residents witnessing illegal dumping should call 311 or go online and visit on.nyc.gov/2Yuu8J2. Residents may be eligible for a financial award if they provide information about illegal dumping that leads to a fine or civil penalty.
