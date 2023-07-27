College Point’s St. Agnes Academic High School, which closed in early 2021 and is being converted into a 659-seat public high school, will house 300 asylum seekers starting Friday, according to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, the councilmember said the migrants will all be single men. But in a subsequent interview with the Chronicle — soon after she spoke further with City Hall officials — Paladino said she is hoping that will change to single women.
The school’s convent was demolished in December, and the site is still lined with green construction walls and a fence. Though Paladino said work at the school is not active, area residents, including Jennifer Shannon of A Better College Point Civic Association, say they see construction workers come and go regularly.
Nor is it clear what condition the building is in. Paladino said some rooms have air conditioning, but not all do. She also said construction at the school will not be disrupted. The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry.
The councilmember expressed concerns regarding the school’s proximity to other schools, which will welcome students back in the fall, and therefore requested additional police officers in the area. While migrants will still be at St. Agnes by then, Paladino said City Hall has assured her that will not last more than 90 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.