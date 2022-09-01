Less than 72 hours after it was announced and denounced by Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), a plan to house 115 families bused to New York from Texas at the Hotel De Point in College Point was nixed Monday, her office said.
“I am thrilled to see our efforts and concerns in regards to College Point have not fallen on deaf ears and the city is exploring other options for housing migrants,” Paladino said in a statement. “The people of College Point and District 19 as a whole are my top priority, and their interests come first. Promises made, promises kept.”
But whether her vehement disapproval of the plan — in which she referred to the migrants’ arrival as “yet another burden,” arguing that it would stretch area school and law enforcement resources too thin and calling upon federal authorities to close the Mexican border — played a role in the plan’s reversal is unclear.
Asked for comment on the situation, Mayor Adams’ office referred the Chronicle to the Department of Social Services. A DSS spokesperson said that the change in plan was due to a contract issue with the hotel.
“As part of our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter to anyone who needs it regardless of background or immigration status, we are working around the clock to ensure that we are welcoming recently-arrived asylum seekers in need of shelter services with open arms,” the spokesperson told the Chronicle via email. “We did not move forward with this site because of a contracting issue but remain committed to identifying an alternative location in this area to provide shelter services.”
The spokesperson did not say what the contract issue was, and did not immediately respond when asked.
A source familiar with the matter was adamant that the contract dilemma was the sole reason for halting the plan; outreach from the city was not a factor. The same source said Paladino’s tweet containing the statement Monday had been deleted because it was inaccurate; at the time of writing, it had not been reposted.
Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, insisted that the councilmember’s relaying of concerns helped to move the needle.
“This is basically the city informing us about what’s going to happen, which is that [Hotel] De Point — after speaking to the councilmember — will not happen because of concerns,” she told the Chronicle. Asked specifically about the DSS’s contention about the contract, Kiprilov said, “Well, that as well, but also because there are concerns in College Point which the councilmember has been very vocal about and the community has also been vocal about infrastructure concerns, health and safety concerns ... the city said they took that into consideration.”
As for the tweet, Kiprilov said it was deleted not because there was anything wrong with the actual statement, but that the tweet it was posted with was somehow flawed.
“It still got sent out to the press — the statement is fine,” she said. “It’s just we don’t want this to come across as this having been a negotiation.”
The families in question are among the nearly 9,000 people who, after crossing over the Mexican border, have been bused to New York City and Washington, DC, by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an effort to force the hand of Democrats at the federal level on immigration policy. The New York Post reported this week that Mayor Adams puts the city’s total at almost 7,600 since May. So far, the Post added, 15 emergency hotels have been put aside for the asylum seekers.
Though it is not yet clear where the group of migrants who might have gone to the Hotel De Point will end up, the DSS said it is looking at alternatives in the area.
