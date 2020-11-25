As Covid testing sites see lines that stretch for blocks, here is a listing of locations in the borough. The time to get the results varies as does whether an appointment is needed to take the test.
Astoria
• CityMD Urgent Care at 31-11 Steinway St. from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends;
• Health Hub Pharmacy at 30-29 Steinway St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, closed for rest of the week;
• UMD Urgent Care at 32-74 Steinway St. from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily;
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 37-01 Broadway from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• Statcare Urgent & Walk-In Medical Care at 37-15 23 Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 22-48 31 St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Auburndale
• CityMD Urgent Care at 191-20 Northern Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Bayside
• Premier Healthcare at 211-11 Northern Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 42-01 Bell Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 41-19 Bell Blvd. at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• NYC Health + Hospitals/Windsor Park Library at 79-50 Bell Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily;
• PM Pediatrics Urgent Care at 210-31 26 Ave. Bay Terrace Shopping Center from 12 to 10 p.m. daily.
Cambria Heights
• AdvantageCare at 206-20 Linden Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thurdays only.
College Point
• ProHEALTH Urgent Care at 132-01 14 Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Corona
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center-Lefrak City at 58-28 99 St. Corona 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• SOMOS: National Pediatric Care at 102-11 Roosevelt Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 37-26 Junction Blvd. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• COVID Express at Corona at 34-33 Juniction Blvd. first floor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only.
Elmhurst
• North Shore Medical Labs at 94-42 60 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only;
• CityMD Urgent Care-Rego Park at 91-19 Queens Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends;
• AdvantageCare Elmhurst at 86-15 Queens Blvd. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
• NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst at 79-01 Broadway from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday;
• Speedy Stick mobile testing site at 80-15 41 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily.
Flushing
• Charles B. Wang Community Health Center at 137-43 45 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• AdvantageCare Flushing North at 140-15 Sanford Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays only;
• HealthNeed Medical Urgent Care Queens Crossing at 38-21 Main St. Suite 1A from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
• Charles B. Wang Community Health Center at 136-26 37 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Q All Care Urgent Care & Primary Care Center at 31-47 137 St. Suite Unit CF from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• UMD Urgent Care at 164-18 Northern Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Forest Hills
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 102-29 Queens Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
• PM Pediatrics Urgent Care at 70-20 Austin St. from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily;
• CityMD Urgent Care-Forest Hills at 70-49 Austin St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• Forest Urgent Care at 112-01 75 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• AdvantageCare at 96-10 Metropolitan Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fresh Meadows
• CityMD Urgent Care at 61-18 188 St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• Kamin Health - Union Medical Urgent Care at 186-06 Union Tpke. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
Glendale
• Glendale Family Medicine & Urgent Care at 78-01 Myrtle Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday only;
• Prominis Glendale at 68-29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only.
Howard Beach
• AFC Urgent Care at 135-25 79 St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• Excel Urgent Care at 157-40 Cross Bay Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends;
• ProHealth Urgent Care at 164-50 Cross Bay Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Jackson Heights
• City MD Urgent Care at 73-02 Roosevelt Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• Statcare Urgent & Walk-In Medical Care at 80-10 Northern Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jamaica
• Damian Family Health Center at 137-50 Jamaica Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays;
• NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens at 82-68 164 St. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
• Star Care Urgent & Walk In Medical Care at 90-18 Sutphin Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Covid Express at 90-37 Parsons Blvd. first floor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays;
• Firehouse Family Health Center at 89-56 162 St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays only;
• UMD Urgent Care at 89-09 165 St. at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 162-21 Jamaica Ave. from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends;
• AG Urgent Care at 168-14 Jamaica Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends;
• AdvantageCare at 180-05 Hillside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed on weekends;
• Prominis Jamaica at 137-04 Guy R Brewer Blvd. Suite 1A from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday.
Kew Gardens
• CityHealth Urgent Care at 85-15 126 St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
Kew Gardens Hills
• NYC Health + Hospitals/Kew Gardens Hills Library at 72-33 Vleigh Pl. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
LaGuardia Airport
• NYC Health + Hospitals/LaGuardia Airport Terminal B at Terminal B Parking Garage Level 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Long Island City
• The Floating Hospital at 41-43 Crescent St. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, closed on weekends;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 25-18 Queens Plaza South from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Maspeth
• City MD Urgent Care at 74-25 Grand Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• Grand Care Pharmacy at 66-56 Grand Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday.
Middle Village
• Centers Urgent Care at 61-22 Fresh Pond Road from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Ozone Park
• Silver Star Urgent Care at 102-34 Atlantic Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends;
• Elite Specialty at 102-10 101 Ave. from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on weekdays, closed weekends;
• CityMD Urgent Care at 102-02 Liberty Ave. from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends;
• Queens Aqueduct drive-thru at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends.
Queens Village
• Rite Aid #3865 at 218-35 Hempstead Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Rego Park
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care at 97-85 Queens Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, closed weekends.
Richmond Hill
• BMC Richmond Multispecialty Group at 121-02 Hillside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday;
• AdvantageCare Richmond Hill at 125-06 101 Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday;
• NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Public Library at Lefferts at 103-34 Lefferts Blvd. in South Richmond Hill from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Ridgewood
• CVS Health Covid-19 Drive Thru Testing Site at 61-15 Metropolitan Ave. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday;
• Speedy Sticks mobile testing at 804 Seneca Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily;
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 55-05 Myrtle Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
St. Albans
• St. Albans VA Medical Center at 179-00 Linden Blvd. open 24 hours;
• NYC Health + Hospitals/The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr at 116-42 Farmers Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Sunnyside
• Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 41-03 Queens Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday only.
Whitestone
• CVS Health Covid-19 drive thru testing site at 153-01 10 Ave.
Woodhaven
• ModernMD Urgent Care at 89-22 Jamaica Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekends.
Woodside
• Hopkins Drugs & Compounding at 63-19 Roosevelt Ave. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday;
• Speedy Sticks mobile testing at 69-01 Northern Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily;
• NYC Health + Hospitals/51-30 Northern Blvd. at 51-30 Northern Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
