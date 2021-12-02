Since all school staff have been required to get vaccinated, the amount of in-school Covid-19 testing has all but ceased for building personnel, according to city data.
On Tuesday, only 26 teachers were tested citywide, compared to 6,661 students.
Only 33 percent of children ages 5 to 17 are vaccinated citywide, according to city data, so they continue to be regularly tested but many people would like to see rigourous testing of teachers to continue, too.
Ariela Rothstein, a teacher in Elmhurst, said she got a text from a colleague on Nov. 16 saying that the Department of Education changed its policy for staff testing and that they would no longer be included in the weekly surveillance tests. She said there was no notice from the school or the DOE and that she has not been notified of testing going on during work hours since.
“It’s very frustrating because we have family members, some of whom can’t be vaccinated — some are elders, some are little kids. So we’re all getting tested ourselves to help make sure we’re not bringing it home but we’re having to do that on our own time,” said Rothstein.
“Staff members with young kids are having to find ways to get tested and just, think about the drain — we’re already really overworked and then we have to find a site that is open and gives results with a good turnaround time,” she said.
Rothstein said she had to get tested at a tent in her neighborhood when she was exhibiting symptoms but did not get her results back for five days. (They were negative.) When she would get tested at her job, she would get results in 24 hours.
“We need an increase of testing, not a decrease,” she said.
According to the DOE, it did provide “courtesy testing” to staff who were not fully innoculated to ensure compliance with the state mandate and now that all staff must be fully vaccinated, it is “adjusting” the courtesy program to make it available to all.
The agency plans to send more details to the school communities soon.
The testing program is designed to stop widespread community transmission, the DOE stated in an email. Officials believe it is working since only three schools have had to close so far this year.
The parent group PRESS NYC has been compiling data provided by the Department of Health and DOE and presenting it in a more useful and accessible way, helping to expose some of the big trends like the sudden drop in staff testing. The activists’ website states they “hold the DOE, the Mayor, and the education press accountable.”
The group does not agree with those who make the case that “not that many schools or classrooms closed,” it said in a tweet. “The bigger question is: can kids and staff be better protected? Yes, they can!”
Jennifer Jennings, a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton who consulted on PRESS NYC’s data, explained that the information provided by the city agencies can not always be downloaded and had to be scraped in order to be analyzed in a more “meaningful” way.
“There are lots of folks that are interested in, without judgment, just understanding what’s going on,” said Jennings. “And it’s been very hard to to do that.”
“It’s been difficult for anyone who works in public health to understand the logic underlying the in-school testing strategy,” she said.
“While vaccines are very good at addressing severe disease and death, they don’t do as well on preventing transmission and so we still need to be finding people who may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, isolating them and stopping the spread.”
Jennings and Rothstein shared concern over low opt-in rates for student testing in schools, as well.
“To contrast it with what universities have been doing, Princeton last year tested everyone twice a week on campus and continues to do so,” said Jennings.
Rothstein mentioned that other school districts in different states have opt-out policies instead of opt-in.
“They say everyone who is unvaccinated is getting tested unless you signed a form saying that you don’t want it,” she said.
“We teach in a building that doesn’t have an HVAC system ... it has a heating system that is a hundred years old. We had the windows open today and it was freezing, but that’s all the ventilation that we have,” she said on Tuesday.
“So you know, testing is just one more measure.”
According to the DOE, to be eligible for participation in the surveillance testing program requires students be unvaccinated and have consent. Over 91 percent of schools are meeting their 10 percent testing threshold, the department said.
“We have the country’s largest school surveillance testing program for eligible students and we provide courtesy testing for staff,” said DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Styer in an email. “Now that all school staff are fully vaccinated, we are issuing updated, uniform testing guidelines for all staff who wish to participate.”
