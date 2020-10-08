As the Ozone Park Library’s limited stint of same-day COVID testing wrapped up last Friday, a line of neighborhood residents wrapped around the block.
During the two-week period that NYC Health + Hospitals and the Test and Trace Corps held same-day testing at that location, they conducted over 2,800 tests.
“The site was very successful,” said Health + Hospitals spokesperson Christopher Miller.
It was so successful, in fact, that advocates began calling for the city to extend the temporary testing site.
To add to the sense of urgency, the number of confirmed positive cases per 100,000 people increased 650 percent over the two-week period that the location was open, the largest spike in the city by the testing site’s final day.
Neighborhood advocate and District 32 City Council candidate Felicia Singh took to social media to argue that the data shows that the neighborhood needs continued testing.
“This line is so long because people are just realizing the site is here. Just checked in with community members and they are from ALL across South Queens coming to get tested. Keep this location open,” tweeted Singh.
Asked whether there were any plans to continue the Ozone Park site, the Health + Hospitals spokesperson declined to say but suggested it was possible, saying “the Test & Trace testing operation is nimble and shifts resources as necessary.”
Overall the Ozone Park ZIP code remains low, with an infection rate below 1 percent. Twitter user and frequent Queens commentator Nick Rafter suggested that with low overall numbers the large increases were probably because of the increase in testing, “which is a reason to keep it,” he added.
“All New Yorkers should get tested, and our goal has been to raise awareness about how easy, free, and convenient it is to get tested. New Yorkers have been responding to this message, including those in Ozone Park,” Miller wrote in a statement.
