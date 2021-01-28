For Ozone Park resident Richie Marino, Covid lasted much longer than the CDC-recommended 10 days of self-isolation.
What at first appeared as a precautionary hospital visit morphed into 280 days of health and rehab center care.
“I feel like I have a second chance,” he told the Chronicle through tears after finally returning home last Friday.
Marino was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 18, at which point he had no physical mobility at all after being intubated for 105 days. He then had to spend the next five months in rehab, before returning home Jan. 22.
Though his hospital stay was more hazardous and longer than most, Marino’s post-Covid journey reflects that of many survivors, who have faced a daunting road to recovery that involves lingering ailments of the virus. After 159 days in a rehabilitation center, Marino is still learning how to regain the use of his legs. Doctors have told him there is hope, but the therapy will be intense.
“He’s got nerve damage. He’s got just like no muscle mass. At this point or from there to this point, just building everything back, extreme physical therapy, occupational therapy, still has oxygen requirements,” Marino’s son, Joseph, said.
After exhibiting flu-like symptoms in mid-April. Marino, a Department of Transportation employee, went in to get a Covid test as his breathing got progressively worse.
“So that’s when we just took him to an urgent care to get tested. They said that his breathing was not right and originally they were going to send them home with some medicine, but the more they were looking at him, they were like, ‘You know what? Just bring him to the hospital just to be sure,’” Joseph said.
Marino’s symptoms were severe enough to warrant an overnight stay and monitoring. By the next day, hospital staff told the family that he would need to be put on a ventilator.
“It went from one week to two weeks. We’d get daily calls from the doctors because you couldn’t visit back then,” said Joseph.
At first it seemed like his recovery might be quick. Marino’s vitals seemed to improve before deteriorating in May and into June. The next three months were a rollercoaster for his family, who sometimes had to insistently call the overburdened health staff at NYU Winthrop Hospital on Long Island to get an update on his health.
By June the numbers were “extremely bad,” Joseph said. “They were like, ‘You know, you should probably start bracing yourself for the worst.’”
But the family persisted, researching treatments and asking questions of the hospital staff. By July, it became possible to visit Marino. Eventually his vitals began slow improvement. By the end of the month, he was taken off ventilation.
On Aug. 18, he had recovered enough to leave the hospital and transfer to a rehabilitation center, where he would spend the next five months in therapy. When Marino was nearing the end of his stay at the rehab center, his family reached out to the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol to help organize a welcome wagon for the Covid survivor. They got more than 30 cars to join the parade, stunning an overjoyed Marino, who was inspired by the amount of community support.
“It was unbelievable. I didn’t think I knew that many people. I couldn’t believe they got this all together,” Marino said.
What’s next? More physical therapy, Marino said. He still has a long way to go.
“We’ll just try to get everything together and then eventually I can walk and do things like go up and down stairs,” he said, before cautioning the rest of the neighborhood to take the virus with the utmost seriousness.
“It’s no joke,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.