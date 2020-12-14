(Covid) shot heard ’round the U.S.

“Finally the vaccine is here. I feel like the vaccine is safe, I’m confident in the science and this marks the beginning to an end of a very dark time in our history, so we should all feel hopeful.”
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse from Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. on Dec. 14.
And she feels great.
“As a leader in the health system I think it was important for me to take the vaccine — to lead by example — and I wouldn’t ask my staff to do anything I would not do myself,” the Glen Oaks nurse said a few hours after receiving her first of two doses, adding that so far her arm feels fine. Lindsay will receive her second dose in 21 days.
The historical moment was livestreamed for the entire country to witness and Gov. Cuomo tuned in to share in the celebration.
“This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war. It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book, but now we just have to do it,” he said.
Lindsay wasn’t the only Northwell worker to receive the novel vaccine; Chair of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Yves Duroseau and LIJMC RN Stephanie Cal were also given their first doses Monday morning. All three were given the shots by Director of Employee Health Services DNP Michelle Chester.
The shots were administered three days after the country reached a record breaking 280,514 new cases in a single day. The U.S. also reached new heights in its pandemic death toll last week — more than 3,150 Americans died on Dec. 10.
Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are limited, healthcare workers will be prioritized before other essential workers and New Yorkers. The Northwell Health system has approximately 74,000 team members, a majority of whom are frontline workers, and will receieve their shots within the next four to six weeks, said Mark Jarrett, the system’s chief quality officer and deputy physician in chief.
Vaccines will be administered in a “methodical way,” he said. Workers will be prioritized based on the case rates in the community they work in, their job function in their hospital and age. Shots will not just be given to doctors and nurses, he noted, because other hospital workers, such as janitors who clean the ICU, are at the same level of risk as the healthcare workers.
Vaccinations will also need to be spread out among departments in case recipients feel adverse affects and cannot come into work the day following their shot.
“I remind everybody this is a marathon not a sprint. We will get to everybody,” Jarrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.