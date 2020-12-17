“Finally the vaccine is here. I feel like the vaccine is safe, I’m confident in the science and this marks the beginning to an end of a very dark time in our history, so we should all feel hopeful.”
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse from Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. on Dec. 14, a day the hospital’s staff has deemed “V-Day.”
And she feels great.
“As a leader in the health system I think it was important for me to take the vaccine — to lead by example — and I wouldn’t ask my staff to do anything I would not do myself,” the Glen Oaks nurse said a few hours after receiving her first of two doses, adding that it felt similar to receiving an influenza vaccine and that, no, her arm doesn’t feel stiff. Lindsay will receive her second dose in 21 days.
The historical moment was livestreamed for the entire country to witness and Gov. Cuomo tuned in to share in the celebration.
“This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war. It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book, but now we just have to do it,” he said, noting the significance that the borough, which was the country’s first epicenter, was making the first strides to recovery: “Good things come from Queens.”
Lindsay wasn’t the only Northwell worker to receive the novel vaccine; Chair of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Dr. Yves Duroseau and LIJMC RN Stephanie Cal were also given their first doses Monday morning. All three were given the shots by Director of Employee Health Services DNP Michelle Chester.
The shots were administered three days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has demonstrated 95 percent efficacy. That same day, the country reached a record breaking 280,514 new cases in a single day. The U.S. also reached new heights in its pandemic death toll last week — more than 3,150 Americans died on Dec. 10.
Because the vaccines are limited, healthcare workers will be prioritized before other essential workers and citizens. The Northwell Health system has approximately 74,000 team members, a majority of which are frontline workers, and will receieve their shots within the next four to six weeks, said Mark Jarrett, the system’s chief quality officer and deputy physician in chief.
Vaccines will be administered in a “methodical way,” he said. The three-phase prioritization matrix will determine which workers will be vaccinated first based on the case rates in the community where they work, their job function in that hospital and age. Shots will not just be given to doctors and nurses, he noted, because other hospital workers, such as janitors who clean the ICU, are at the same level of risk as the healthcare workers.
Vaccinations will also need to be spread out in case recipients feel adverse affects and cannot come into work the day following their shot.
In order to preserve the vaccines, Northwell invested in more than 20 freezers that go to minus-70 degrees, which can store about 250,000 doses each, and stocked up on extra needles, gloves and swabs.
“I remind everybody this is a marathon not a sprint. We will get to everybody,” Jarrett said.
