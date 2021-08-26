A rally planned to “Unmask Our Kids” in Howard Beach on Tuesday turned into a platform against Covid mandates of all kinds.
What was organized as a rally to provide a forum for those who are upset about the mask requirement in public schools brought out around 100 people from Howard Beach and beyond to gather on Cross Bay Boulevard waving “no mandate” signs as well as “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, and appealing to the principle of personal liberty.
“It’s not anti-mask. It’s not anti-vax. I just want to be able to make a choice about what to do with my children,” said Andrea Greenberg, a Howard Beach mother who organized the rally through several of the neighborhood Facebook groups.
Greenberg, whose children go to St. Helen Catholic Academy in Howard Beach, said that she had gotten a notification that day that the school would require masks indoors as a result of Gov. Hochul’s statewide mandate for both public and private schools.
Many signs at the protest were not just aimed at the mask policy, but at Mayor de Blasio’s Monday mandate that all teachers must get at least one vaccine dose by the end of September. The mayor has said that a mandate for students is not on the table, and maintained that it’s the city’s legal right as an employer to impose the requirement on its employees.
“It’s the mandate that bothers us. It should be someone’s choice. Whether it’s FDA-approved or not, it’s still new,” said a woman who only identified as Claudia S. from the Rockaways. “Our freedom is being taken away. It’s unconstitutional.”
A group of city workers, several of them Department of Education staffers, said that they hadn’t decided how they were going to respond to the city’s vaccine mandate.
At the time of the protest, Howard Beach’s ZIP code was listed as having the second-highest Covid positivity in the city. One city medical responder, when asked if she was concerned that a lack of vaccine mandates might spark a second wave of infection, said she believed the city had control of the virus.
“We know more now. We’re better equipped to deal with if people get Covid,” said Anastasia Z., who declined to give her full name for work reasons.
The recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine did not make a difference to the group of city workers, who said the process mostly revolves around the business interests of pharmaceutical companies.
“It means nothing,” said Anastasia.
As residents gathered around sunset, cars zooming through the boulevard consistently honked their horns, seemingly in support, with some exceptions.
“Oh, he’s giving us the finger,” a protester noticed at one point.
“My body, my choice” chants, co-opting the language of the abortion rights movement, echoed out from the sidewalk. Another rallier held a sign comparing the city’s mandates to Nazi Germany.
Angelo King, a former City Council candidate, came prepared with a bullhorn, which police officers from the 106th Precinct stopped him from using because the rally did not have a parade permit.
Community Affairs Officer Brenda Reddick told the Chronicle that protesters claimed they didn’t need a permit for the rally.
Shortly after, another officer in a 106th Precinct cruiser driving by the rally on Cross Bay blew kisses to the protesters.
