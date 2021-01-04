Covid cases close 100 NYC school buildings for 14 days

As schools reopened for the new year on Monday, the city Department of Education has reported that over 100 school buildings have closed as a result of positive Covid test results.
As of Sunday evening, 100 had closed for 14 days and another 30 closed for a 24-hour period, according to the DOE’s Covid case map. The interactive map shows closures all over Queens from Whitestone to Rockaway.
The winter has brought a surge in case numbers and deaths from the virus in New York City. Though city data shows the citywide seven-day average to be 6.92 percent, the positivity rate has been trending upwards. The data show that the citywide positivity rate has been at or above 9 percent since Dec. 29.
According to guidance that the state created over the summer, a 9 percent seven-day average is the benchmark that would trigger a regional school system closure. Gov. Cuomo walked that limit back at his Monday press conference when he said that for counties over the 9 percent positivity rate, it would be up to the school district to decide whether to close if it can show the school community’s Covid rate to be lower than the rest of the population.
Meanwhile, a group calling itself #KeepNYCSchoolsOpen sent out a press release Monday morning calling on the mayor to revise the administration’s rule that two unlinked cases will require the entire building to shut down for 14 days to take into consideration the size of the school. The group argued that a substantial increase in school-based testing has made some of the closures unnecessary.
At a Monday morning press event, asked about schools that had switched to remote learning for two weeks following the holiday break in order to give students a chance to quarantine, Mayor de Blasio said that he believed it was the right decision to return to in-person learning Jan. 4.
"We're confident based on the standards we put in place," he said. He reiterated that of 100,000 students, teachers and staff who got tested across the entire school system since the early December reopening, the positivity level was 0.68 percent.
The United Federation of Teachers president raised concerns last week that the results of the school system’s testing efforts contain too many adults, and not enough students.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATE
This story has been updated with Gov. Cuomo's remarks at his Monday press event.
