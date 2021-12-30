ClearMD Health, a private lab with a number of locations throughout Manhattan and one in Astoria, was issued a warning from Attorney General Tish James Tuesday for allegedly misrepresenting its turnaround times for Covid-19 test results to paying customers.
The private lab offers free or low-cost coronavirus tests for those with insurance as well as to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act patients, or patients whose tests were covered by the federal government, but it also upcharged up to $498 to people who wanted a premium service where they could get their results within two hours, according to James’ office. ClearMD Health advertised that it had the “fastest [test] turnaround time in New York — less than 24 hours.”
The lab also allegedly said that it could provide polymerase chair reaction tests — an exam that detects genetic material from specific organisms, such as a virus — “in as quick as 12-24 hours,” according to the AG’s Office. However, patients did not receive their results in the timeframe initially promised.
“What we’re seeing more and more are private labs and collection centers making false promises about turnaround times for COVID-19 test results when there is no way for them to keep up with the demand. What’s worse is that a number of these companies are charging New Yorkers for a ‘quick’ test result that is anything but that,” said James. “ClearMD Health has been charging New Yorkers hundreds of dollars for expedited test results but has repeatedly failed to deliver on that promise.”
In addition to the warning, James demanded a refund for customers, a change of signage, an update to its website and that employees of the private lab provide accurate information concerning turnaround times. She also requested that ClearMD Health contact consumers so that they are aware of when they could realistically receive their Covid-19 outcomes.
“All New Yorkers who continue to see misrepresentations about COVID-19 test turnaround times are encouraged to file a complaint on my website right away,” she added.
ClearMD Health’s warning comes after LabQ, Labworq and Sameday Health were also issued a similar demand earlier this year.
To file a complaint visit this website:
ag.ny.gov/consumer-frauds/Filing-a-Con sumer-Complaint or call (212) 416-8300.
ClearMD Health was not immediately available for a comment.
ClearMD Health is also being accused of allegedly using another company’s name, according to the skincare firm simply known as ClearMD.
“This other company is using our name and does not appear to be registered with the Secretary of State,” said Anson Tsai, the founder and CEO of the skincare company. “I’ve already let the AG know ... hopefully we can stop them using our name soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.