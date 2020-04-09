The NYPD on April 2 reported steep drops in major crimes throughout the city for the month of March, including some exponential decreases in all boroughs, and numerous categories since the citywide coronavirus emergency was declared on March 12.
And CompStat numbers released on Tuesday showed trends continuing downward as social distancing and public occupancy regulations for things such as supermarkets and religious ceremonies continued to tighten.
During March, major, or index, crimes fell 4.2 percent from 2019. But the dropoff between March 12 and 31 also included public housing and the transit system.
“The shift from the time the city declared a state of emergency is clear: From March 1 through March 11, overall index crime increased by 27.8 percent (2,934 v. 2,296) when compared to the same period a year ago,” the NYPD said in a statement on its website. “From March 12 through March 31, overall index crime decreased by 19.9 percent (3,740 v. 4,670) when compared to the same period in 2019.”
“In times of crisis, the men and women of the NYPD rise up and give their all for those they serve,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “This is our proud history — whether on Sept. 11 and its aftermath, during Hurricane Sandy or through debilitating city blackouts — and this is how we are again responding in the face of this unprecedented public health emergency.”
Updated numbers complete through Sunday, March 5, show Queens to have a year-to-date increase in total major crimes so far in 2020, with a tally of 5,001 as opposed to 4,328 a year ago.
Murders in the borough are down from 19 to 11, and rapes fell from 93 to 74.
Robberies rose from 521 to 679; felony assaults from 914 to 1,021; burglaries from 1,896 to 2,044; and car thefts skyrocketing from 294 to 494.
But in week-to-date statistics, the borough appears to be seeing some of the COVID-19-related declines reported throughout the city as a whole.
For the week ending April 5, Queens had no murders after having one in the same time period in 2019. There was one murder in the week ending this past March 29.
Rapes in Queens for the week ending April 5 went from 6 in 2019 to zero, which also was down from three for the week ending March 29.
Robberies for the last week were down from 35 in 2019 to 31, but the number represented an uptick from the 28 reported through March 29.
The April 5 total of 57 felony assaults was down from the 84 from the same week in 2019, but a sharp jump over the 41 reported in the week ending on March 29.
Burglaries last week dropped from 43 reported in 2019 to 41, and also fell from the 46 reported through March 29.
Grand larcenies in Queens for the week ending April 5 went from 138 last year to 72, a number that also improved upon the 75 in the week ending March 29.
But the 43 auto thefts last week were more than the combined total for the same week in 2019 (22) and the week ending this past March 29 (20).
Index crimes in Queens totaled 243 for the week ending April 5, down from 329 a year ago but up from 214 the previous week.
