Richard Seaberry became the 10th FDNY officer reported to succumb to COVID-19. He passed away March 26 at the age of 63.
“For three decades, EMT Seaberry bravely served the City of New York, responding to thousands of medical emergencies. He was there so often during a New Yorker’s most desperate moments,” Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement April 27.
The emergency medical technician spent nearly half his life as an EMS worker, and was a 9/11 first responder. He served in Division 4 and Station 50 in Jamaica, and had been recently assigned to Station 53 at Ft. Totten in Bayside.
“Rich will always be remembered as a heartfelt and caring person to his extended family at FDNY-EMS Station 50. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Seaberry family, who are also forever a part of our family at Station 50,” Capt. David Burke of FDNY-EMS Station 50, who worked with Seaberry for the entirety of his career, wrote as a post on Seaberry’s ObitTree webpage. “May God watch over him and all those he loved and touched with his kindness.”
The department announced his death in an April 27 social media post, referring to Seaberry as “a kind soul, a true gentleman and a dedicated partner.” Seaberry is survived by his wife, Brynhild, and his two daughters.
