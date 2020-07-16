Nowadays, there is no such thing as a small effort to get emergency food to city residents who are struggling
It could be a pop-up giveaway of hot meals and groceries at a church in Jamaica on a Thursday afternoon; or Citymeals on Wheels, already a massive, efficient organization, trying to ratchet things up higher to meet with ever-increasing demands in getting food to senior citizens.
“We’re still running at a very fast pace,” said Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels. “We’ve delivered over one million meals since March. We’ve also given our more than half a million emergency meals from out warehouse in the Bronx — which is as many as we gave away in all of 2019.”
The group is planning to give out more than 624,000 more through the end of 2020.
Citymeals’ founding purpose was to get both hot and shelf-stable meals to homebound seniors on weekends and holidays, filling in the gaps left by the city’s regular senior nutrition programs.
Prior to COVID-19 it served 18,000 regular customers. Since then it has added 3,000 regulars, with emergency cases sometimes bringing the total to more than 34,000.
“Before March, one senior in 10 in New York City was facing food insecurity,” Shapiro said. “That has only intensified.”
“It’s not just homebound seniors,” she added. “Now you have people who are healthy but who can’t get their regular meals at senior centers which are closed. They can’t go out and shop because they are among those most at risk [to COVID-19]. Access to food is scarce.”
And because of that risk, Shapiro said, even as the city has begun opening up, many seniors must stay inside, isolating them still further.
She said once a senior starts falling short on nutrition, everything else can follow quickly. “Medicines don’t work as well. Depression can set in.”
She said while Citymeals has had to discontinue extended in-person visits in seniors’ homes, it has been making regular phone calls to help their clients combat feelings of isolation and loneliness.
The heightened pace has also brought out the best in the agency’s employees and volunteers. Shapiro said 5,000 volunteers alone have given more than 20,000 hours of time. But she also said it is past the early days in March and early April when workers were able to keep going on adrenaline. She said they are encouraging employees to take some occasional personal time, even if it is just a day, to recharge.
“I wasn’t with Citymeals after 9/11, but I know what it was like. I saw what it was like after Hurricane Sandy,” she said. “The difference is, those ended.”
She also said her organization’s co-president, internationally known chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, has been preparing 1,000 meals a day at his commissary facility in the city.
Food giveaways don’t have to be on a citywide scale to deliver impact.
The office of state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) has been coordinating giveaways of food, masks and hand sanitizer for 11 weeks, the most recent one on July 9 at First United Methodist Church in Jamaica.
The office teamed with World Central Kitchen, an anti-hunger and anti-poverty program, as well as area restaurants and stores to give away both hot meals and groceries, as well as personal protection equipment. Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also pitched in.
Comrie, in a statement issued by his office, said community leaders knew quickly that protecting the city from COVID was just the start.
“Early on in this crisis, my colleagues in government and I teamed up with partners in the nonprofit and business communities to devise grassroots solutions to issues of food insecurity and the lack of access to PPE and disinfectant products,” he said.
Comrie said his office has been able to give away thousands of meals since March. A number of Queens elected official have hosted giveaways and food pantries, as have groups such as Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens.
“Pop-up pantries are so valuable,” Shapiro said.
She also said that anyone looking to donate to help in the fight can find information online at citymeals.org.
