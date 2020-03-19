Eating a healthy diet, remaining physically active, seeking regular healthcare, maintaining a busy social life ... these are all suggestions for delaying or even preventing the need for long-term care.
But what would happen if you ever became seriously ill or disabled?
According to the National Institute on Aging, “You can never know for sure if you will need long-term care.”
For many, it’s an understandably unpleasant subject to consider. But all the experts seem to agree on one thing: The best time to think about needing long-term care is before you need it.
Elder law attorney Ronald Fatoullah, who has a local office in Kew Gardens, advises that the time “to start to get the ball rolling” is around age 45. One of the biggest pitfalls, he says, is that, very often, people “just don’t have a plan.”
So, what, exactly, is meant by “long-term care”? It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs for a period of time. Such services help individuals live as independently and safely as possible when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.
One of the primary concerns with obtaining long-term care is the expense. According to the NIA, Americans spend billions of dollars a year on various related services. How they pay for their care depends on their financial situation and the kinds of services they require.
Often, individuals rely on a variety of payment sources. Chief among those are their own personal funds, including pensions, savings and income from stocks. Much home-based care is paid out of pocket. Similarly, one’s personal funds often are used to participate in adult day service programs and other community-based services provided by local organizations.
Professional care in assisted living facilities and continuing care retirement communities is almost always paid out of pocket.
Some people may turn to government health insurance programs, such as Medicaid. (It should be noted that Medicare does not cover long-term care but may cover some costs of short-term care in a nursing home following a hospital stay.)
Another option is private financing, such as long-term care insurance. Certain individuals may receive veterans’ benefits that can go toward long-term care. Services are also available through the Older Americans Act.
The AARP website indicates that “Medicare will cover a short stay in a nursing home or a limited amount of at-home care, but only under very strict conditions. To help cover potential long-term care expenses, some people choose to buy long-term care insurance.”
The site suggests that since no one can predict one’s future needs, you might want to look into a policy with flexible options.
Among the factors to consider are your age and health (policies cost less if purchased when you are younger and in good health); the premiums, which often go up over time (if you are unable to afford them, you could lose all the money you’ve invested in the policy); and your income (as AARP suggests, “You must first exhaust almost all your resources and meet Medicaid’s other eligibility requirements.”)
Long-term care policies may cover the cost of a nursing home, residence in an assisted living facility, adult day care services, home care, home modification and care coordination. According to AARP, most policies have a limit to the amount of benefits you can receive.
“Deciding whether long-term care insurance is right for you can take a significant amount of time and research but making the effort will be time well spent,” AARP says.
Fatoullah points out that a lot of people are not buying insurance because it can be prohibitively expensive and rates tend to keep going up.
Simply put, “a lot of people can’t afford it,” he said.
And Barry Klitsberg, president of the Queens Interagency Council on Aging, points out, “The older you are [when you take out the insurance], the more expensive it will be.”
Klitsberg indicated that there are a lot of different plans, noting that “they’re not uniform,” making it all the more important to talk to an advisor. “You really need to have someone go over it with you,” he said. “It may cost a little up front but it can save you a lot of money and aggravation later on.”
He advised, “Do a lot of research,” and suggested finding a case manager to work with you. A good place to do so is through the New York City Department for the Aging, he said.
DFTA works with case management agencies to provide in-home care for people 60 and up. Case management social workers generally begin with a telephone assessment. They will evaluate your benefits, and discuss issues such as home-delivered meals, personal care, housekeeping needs and counseling.
According to LongTermCare.gov, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, most long-term care is not medical care, but rather assistance with the basic personal tasks of everyday life, known as “activities of daily living.” Those include eating, bathing, dressing and using the toilet, as well as housework, taking medications, shopping for food and clothing and using the telephone.
The duration and level of long-term care varies from person to person and changes over time. Such services typically come first from unpaid caregivers, such as family and friends. Paid caregivers might include nurses, home health or home care aides and therapists. Further assistance may come from adult day services in an individual’s neighborhood.
As people age, they may need a variety of other long-term care assistance, such as nursing homes (which offer the most comprehensive range of services, including nursing care and 24-hour supervision) and assisted living communities.
According to LongTermCare.gov, Medicare will only pay long-term care if you require skilled services or rehabilitative care. Medicare will cover such services in a nursing home for a maximum of 100 days and at home, if you are also receiving skilled in-home services. Medicare does not pay for nonskilled assistance.
To qualify for Medicaid, your income must be below a certain level and you must meet minimum state eligibility requirements, the site indicates.
According to Fatoullah, your total assets can add up to no more than $15,750 in order for you to qualify for Medicaid.
“The cost for a nursing home is astronomical,” Fatoullah said. “Most middle class people can’t afford it, or they go bankrupt.” An average cost for a nursing home is $16,000 per month, he said.
He suggested that elder law attorneys, such as himself, can often protect all or some of an individual’s assets, but early planning is key. “We almost always can protect about half the assets,” he said.
But, he pointed out, “Each case is different. There are so many moving pieces.”
