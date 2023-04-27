The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reached settlements in state and federal court that will result in massive investment in subway station accessibility projects.
The settlements were announced Monday afternoon in a joint statement from Disability Rights Advocates; Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled; the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York; and the law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.
The settlements approved by the Southern District of New York and New York State Supreme Court will result in “elevators or ramps to create a stair-free path of travel” at 95 percent of the city’s inaccessible stations by 2055.
As of now only 135 of the MTA’s 472 stations are accessible. The agency will commit to spending 14.69 percent of each five-year capital plan on accessibility “barring unexpected critical needs.” Should those needs arise, it will spend no less than 8 percent.
“For decades, elevator access has been severely lacking within the New York City subway system, and this agreement will make this amazing city more accessible for people with disabilities, residents and visitors,” said Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York. “Whether someone utilizes the subway to travel to work, school, medical appointments, recreational activities, or something else, this action will help ensure the subway system is more accessible for all people.”
The MTA could not be reached for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday, but the joint statement said the agency has agreed to issue requests for proposals for at least 81 stations through the end of the 2020-24 capital plan. Sixty-seven of those are already contained in the 2020-24 plan, including two that are already accessible in one direction.
Four were initially included in the 2015-19 plan. Ten others were included in the 2010-14 or 2014-19 plans but did not have contracts awarded by 2020. An additional 85 stations’ contracts must be awarded by 2035; another 90 by 2045; and another 90 by 2055.
“For the first time, the courts, state and city leaders, and the MTA itself have agreed to something the disability community knew for decades: no one should be shut out of the subways, our city’s lifeblood,” said Joe Rappaport, executive director of the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled. “Station by station, this agreement will right a wrong to the eventual benefit of millions of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.