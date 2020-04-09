New York State’s court system now is holding “virtual court” proceedings for essential and emergency matters throughout the state.
“Our shift to a virtual court system has made it possible for participants in essential and emergency proceedings to appear remotely via Skype, dramatically reducing the number of people in our courthouses to protect public health and safety,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in a video message released last Friday.
As of that day, all essential and emergency court matters are being heard virtually, with all interactions taking place by video or telephone.
All nonessential court functions had already been suspended by administrative order, with an amendment to the order permitting judges, criminal defendants, civil litigants, attorneys and some court staff to appear by video conference for essential and emergency court proceedings. The court system is working with attorneys and other partners to expand it to other categories.
Information on virtual court in Queens is available online at nycourts.com.
