New York State’s congressional maps will be put to a final test on Tuesday morning as they go before the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. The hearing is the result of an appellate court ruling late Thursday, which agreed with a Steuben County lower court judge that the congressional maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Democrats.
The decision comes after the state’s first-ever Independent Redistricting Committee — the result of a 2014 constitutional amendment — failed to come to an agreement on legislative lines (per the 2020 Census) prior to Jan. 15. The state Legislature — which is controlled by Democrats — was then left to take up the mantle. Soon after, state Republicans took the maps to court; come April 4, Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County ruled in their favor, throwing the maps out and giving the Legislature until April 11 to propose new ones. That date, however, proved irrelevant quickly, as state Democrats appealed the ruling.
The most recent decision, a 3-2 ruling, was a nuanced one, though, and was not a total victory for either Democrats or Republicans: The court also ruled that the maps drawn for the state Senate and Assembly were not unconstitutional.
Though the court agreed with the lower court in calling the congressional maps unconstitutional, the appellate court said that the Stueben County bench had erred in its reasoning for declaring the maps as such. In his decision, McAllister argued that the maps were unconstitutional because of the way they were created — that is, by the Legislature. Arguing that that was beyond the body’s authority, McAllister therefore declared that all three sets of maps were void, and that new ones had to be drawn.
The appellate court, however, rejected that. “Nothing in the Constitution, however ... expressly prohibits the legislature from assuming its historical role of redistricting and reapportionment if the IRC fails to complete its own Constitutional duty,” it said. On that subject, Justices Stephen K. Lindley, John V. Centra and John M. Curran write, the state Constitution is “silent.” As a result, they said, Republicans failed to prove that “the legislature’s enactment of legislation ... in order to fill a procedural gap” was unconstitutional, and that the action was permitted.
Since that procedural matter was the basis for the Steuben County decision — rather than assessing the maps themselves — the appellate court said that the lower court was wrong to declare the maps void.
That has been seen as a win for Democrats.
“We are pleased the Court upheld the legislature’s process and the right for the legislature to enact these maps, The newly-drawn Senate and Assembly maps are now valid,” Senate Majority Conference spokesperson Mike Murphy said in a statement. “We always knew this case would end at the Court of Appeals and look forward to being heard on our appeal to uphold the Congressional map as well.”
While the appellate court did call on the Legislature to propose new congressional maps by April 30, it is expected that a decision from the Court of Appeals will come before that deadline, seeing as the hearing is four days before. Even if the Court of Appeals sides with Republicans and calls for new maps to be drawn, lawmaker would be up against a tight deadline as the first primary ballots are due to be sent overseas by May 13.
