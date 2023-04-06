The husband and wife who allegedly stabbed and beat a man within an inch of his life over a parking dispute were indicted Monday on charges including attempted murder, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced.
Arturo Cuevas, 30, and Daisy Barrera, 27, were arraigned on a six-count indictment charging each with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, the DA’s Office said. Barrera also was charged with assault in the second degree.
The victim, Wilson Chabla Lliguicota, 28, was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for severe brain trauma that required surgery and the removal of a portion of his skull, according to the prosecutors. He had suffered blunt-force trauma and several lacerations.
The attack occurred at about 3:40 p.m. March 17 after Lliguicota parked his car on 47th Avenue.
“As alleged, the husband stabbed the victim and the wife hit him with a baseball bat, working in tandem and leaving the injured man with no chance to retreat from this rage-filled attack,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “We will seek justice.”
Barrera allegedly also hit Delia Chimbay, Lliguicota’s girlfriend, with the bat when she came to her boyfriend’s aid.
The couple retreated to their nearby apartment as officers from the 108th Precinct responded, the DA’s Office said. Following a 20-minute standoff, both defendants were arrested inside the building.
Cell phone video widely shown on social media and news websites depicted some of the attack. It showed the victim crumpled in the middle of the street as a woman, allegedly Barrera, hits him in the head with the bat while a man, allegedly Cuevas, kicks and stomps him. Blood pools on the asphalt. The male assailant also appears to cut him.
According to the criminal complaint against the defendants, Cuevas told police, “It was me, I told you it was me already. I already told you that I’m the one that did it.”
The defendants are being held on Rikers Island, according to city records, and are due in court again on May 9. They each face up to 25 years in prison.
