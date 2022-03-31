Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), the city majority whip and chairwoman of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, has been on a transit listening tour for over a month and has shared what she has learned so far with the Queens Chronicle as she continues to hit the pavement of the Big Apple’s 51 districts.
“I kicked off a pretty ambitious tour of the other 50 Council districts in my new role as chair of transportation infrastructure to be able to get a better idea of what the different communities look like in terms of their transit network and their infrastructure to see where the disparities may be and to see what the good practices may be,” said Brooks-Powers of her 100-day tour. “We will be able to use that information to better inform the agenda of the committee and so far that there is a lot of work to be done.”
Brooks-Powers plans to partner with the city Department of Transportation and the MTA to ensure that the different districts’ concerns are addressed.
“There are barriers that have existed over time that have segregated communities and limit direct connections to economic centers of our city,” said the chairwoman.
“It’s eye-opening. There are communities that have higher pedestrian fatalities than others. This tour is going to help determine what helps to make sure that we have fewer fatalities versus the ones that don’t. What’s in the toolbox and how can we use best practices.”
Brooks-Powers believes more investment in infrastructure is necessary to address the transit issues that communities face.
“We need to make sure that there are proper sidewalks, proper curbing and accessibility,” said the majority whip. “Accessibility is a big one, because when I visit certain parts of Queens there are train stations without any escalator or elevator. You might go to one station that has an elevator, but if you go one or two stops down there is none. Those are some of the things that stood out to me so far.”
Brooks-Powers believes a targeted approach to how the transit budget is utilized is necessary to address the issues within the transportation system.
“It’s not how much money there is, but are we spending money efficiently to target our most significant needs, that should be the focus,” said Brooks-Powers. “It’s vital that our dollars are going to the communities that need it the most.”
As an example, Brooks-Powers says that the revenue that is expected to come from congestion pricing should be reinvested in transportation deserts or areas that have been historically underresourced.
“There is a robust need for investment in ADA-infrastructure, installing elevators at every subway, commuter railways and Access-A-Ride,” she said.
Brooks-Powers isn’t sure if new transportation technology is required, but there needs to be more of a push to use existing efficient forms of technology.
“Right now I’m trying to assess what is available and what works now and building from there,” said Brooks-Powers.
Brooks-Powers’ most recent tour was with Councilwoman Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn) on Monday of the Q subway line. She previously had tours in Queens with Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) in the past month.
Among the problems that Won’s district faces are cyclist accidents on a pedestrian and bicycle lane that is too small for people to use on the north outer roadway of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, according to her spokesman. Around late 2020 or early 2021, former Mayor de Blasio committed to converting the south outer roadway into a fully pedestrian space while the other roadway would remain for bicyclists.
Due to construction to replace the upper road deck of the bridge, the pedestrian space project has been pushed from 2023 to 2024, added the spokesman. Won’s office hopes the initiative will instead be expedited for simultaneous work on both projects. The space for cyclists is only 4 feet wide, which has led to cyclist-on-cyclist and cyclist-on-pedestrian incidents. Brooks-Powers has since written a letter also requesting the project be expedited.
“Traffic violence has injured over 1,100 residents of District 26 in the last 12 months ... 60 percent of my constituents do not have access to a car and they rely on trains, buses, bikes, or their own two feet to get around,” Won said via email. “The current transit environment does not meet their needs and they suffer from a lack of safe and accessible transit infrastructure.”
Krishnan spoke with Brooks-Powers about improving travel on Northern Boulevard.
“We talked about making Northern Boulevard much safer for pedestrians and for seniors because it is a highway with so many streets flying down,” said Krishnan, who believes it will replace Queens Boulevard in being nicknamed the Boulevard of Death. “We also talked about much better bus access, because we are a community of mass transit users.”
Krishnan would like express select bus service on the boulevard.
“Northern Boulevard is both very dangerous and highly trafficked, too,” said Krishnan. “Having express SBS bus service on Northern would be a game changer from both a bus accessibility standpoint and in reducing congestion.”
