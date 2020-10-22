The New York City Council Committee on Education held a hearing on school reopening in the pandemic last Thursday, in which the chairman of the committee blasted the mayor for his handling of the school reopening.
Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn) pressed the chancellor and various Department of Education officials on several issues, chiefly the city’s so-called mandatory testing, its distribution of tech to students and its use of Zoom-based learning inside the classroom.
Treyger was explicit that he holds the mayor accountable for “failing students.” His questioning revealed that the city is not close to receiving the parental permission forms required for random COVID testing and has tens of thousands of technology requests that it still needs to fulfill.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said that 72,000 consent forms have been returned by students giving permission for random testing out of about 500,000 students participating in in-person learning.
Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor’s top health advisor, described the response as a substantial sample size of the group in schools for in-person learning. He added that he’s not worried about the relatively low proportion of parental consent because testing is not a prioritized line of defense against the virus.
Treyger also demanded to know how many requests for learning devices the DOE had fulfilled.
Lauren Siciliano, chief operating officer of the DOE, said that the agency had distributed roughly 350,000 network-enabled iPads, but it still had around 70,000 pending device requests that have yet to be filled.
“The fact that thousands of our kids still don’t have a device is shameful,” said Treyger.
Carranza responded with the caveat that the department cannot tell how many of the requests are coming directly from students because they are coming from the schools. Sometimes the rolls of device requests that the agency receives contain requests for computer labs and other school facilities
That explanation did little to appease Treyger, who pointed out that the mayor has been claiming in his video press events that the school system has been fulfilling the technology needs of its students.
“He said for weeks that every kid who needed technology has technology. This is not the case,” said Treyger.
Treyger went on to ask about the number of students who are receiving in-person instruction conducted without an in-person teacher. In the days leading up to the return of in-person classes for the majority of hybrid-learning students, Carranza announced that some in-person classrooms would have to be conducted over Zoom under the supervision of a learning aide — a situation that Treyger likened to a “study hall” during the hearing.
Neither Carranza nor First Deputy Chancellor Donald Conyers had the exact figure of students on hand during the hearing although they assured Treyger that they would have it ready soon.
In addition to giving a chance to the councilmembers to scrutinize the progress of schools’ reopening, the hearing also provided a forum for two proposed bills.
The hearing came a day after the Council released a list of findings from remote-learning attendance data showing that majority black and Hispanic schools were more likely to have low student engagement and attendance. The Council also reported that those findings mirror attendance data from 2019, showing that the inequities during the pandemic are merely an extension of issues that were already in the school system.
One of the bills up for consideration would require the DOE to report annually on a series of metrics any time the department is engaged in remote learning.
Another would require the agency to report student attendance for remote learning on a weekly basis. The data would be disaggregated by school, district, grade, race, individualized education plan status, multilingual language learner status and English language learner status.
