The City Council last week voted to pass a resolution supporting ongoing efforts to make Diwali a school holiday.
Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) introduced Resolution 164 calling upon the city Department of Education to establish Diwali as an official holiday for public school students.
The resolution complements legislation introduced in Albany by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), which call for the state to replace the old Anniversary Day, or Brooklyn-Queens Day, with Diwali, as no additional days off can be added to the school calendar.
“We cannot fully appreciate the great diversity of culture and beauty of our City when one-fifth of our public school students are ultimately forced to make a painful choice between attending school and celebrating their traditions at home with family,” said Lee in a statement.
“It is my hope that this resolution will allow children to partake in their celebrations in ways that previous generations of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean New Yorkers could not,” she said.
“The support of the City Council will add to the overwhelming momentum from New Yorkers of every background to pass A628 this year,” said Rajkumar of her bill.
She continued, “Our Councilmembers have sent the message today that we see and celebrate New York City’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, and we will afford them the accommodations we give to everyone in our diverse City.”
Mayor Adams had promised to make Diwali, which is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, a school holiday and announced the Albany route last year.
“Chancellor Banks and his team sat down and looked at the requirement of school days,” he said at a press conference at the time. “Instead of looking from a place of deficit, we looked from a place of surplus. And because of that, we were able to identify a way of using legislation, partnering with the assemblywoman, and using data to identify the days that we can use to have this important Diwali holiday without our young people missing days of school in the process,” he said.
The statement from Lee’s office noted that the Asian American Pacific Islander community has witnessed a rise in harassment and violence over the past three years, with a 361 percent increase from 2020 to 2021 in the city alone. Fear has spread among the community but acknowledging Diwali will serve as a way to celebrate and educate on the diversity of faiths here, she said.
