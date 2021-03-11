Citing the pandemic’s financial burden on New York’s schools, a group of councilmembers have come out in opposition to a city policy that requires public schools to return funding if their enrollment dropped during the Covid pandemic, expressing concerns that it furthers funding disparities in low-income communities.
Every year the city’s schools go through what’s called a “mid-year adjustment,” a process that mandates that schools return a certain amount of funding received for each student that disenrolled during the academic year.
A Feb. 23 letter sent by a group of councilmembers including Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) and Education Committee Chairman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn) argues that outgoing Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza falsely stated that the repayments would mainly affect high-income districts in a Feb. 6 Education Council Consortium meeting.
The DOE has acknowledged that enrollment projections for the current school year were developed prior to the pandemic and did not account for the greater than normal enrollment declines. As a result, it says it has forgiven 25 percent of the enrollment-related funds schools have to pay back during the midyear adjustment, but the councilmembers are asking for the full amount to be excused.
The letter goes on to argue that schools have already allocated more money to hire additional teachers and learning specialists to meet the challenge of pandemic learning.
“As always, schools can request funding for additional staff if they need it, and for this year only due to pandemic-driven enrollment fluctuations, we are also able to make restorations to school budgets that experienced enrollment loss to help support them during these unprecedented times,” wrote DOE spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon.
“The issue is to do this retroactively is what’s so unfair,” Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) told the Chronicle.
In Queens, the enrollment-based clawbacks will affect communities that range from middle- to low-income, based on DOE enrollment data that Chalkbeat published.
Broken down by school district, the data shows that two Queens school districts with the highest total drops in enrollment are District 29 — Rosedale, St. Albans, Cambria Heights and Queens Village — followed by District 30 — Hunters Point, Long Island City, Astoria, Steinway and parts of Jackson Heights and Corona.
School District 30 overlaps with Community Districts 1 and 3, which both contain more residents living in poverty than average, based on Department of City Planning data.
On the other hand, District 29 mostly overlaps with two community districts: 13, which on average contains far fewer residents living in poverty, and 12, which has more than the average share of residents below the poverty line.
Since Mayor De Blasio has previously said that new federal stimulus will help relieve the DOE’s budget constraints, the bill’s passage in Congress is likely to spur the demands of legislators to stop the budget clawbacks.
“We’re working around the clock to provide support to schools during a financially challenging time and we’re reviewing how federal stimulus funds may be distributed and the impact on our classrooms. Specific investments will be reflected in upcoming financial plans,” wrote O’Hanlon.
O’Hanlon added that it is essential that New York City’s share of this federal stimulus is not offset by state cuts, one issue where the DOE and councilmembers are in agreement.
Dromm said that it’s important for the city to be able to determine how to spend the money allotted to the city through the stimulus. He recently sent out a letter to the state’s federal officials to prevent Gov. Cuomo from trying to dictate how the funding earmarked for the city gets spent.
The impact of the stimulus will inevitably be a hot topic at the March 23 City Council preliminary education budget hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.