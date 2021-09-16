In the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, city Department of Environmental Protection officials recognized that the limited capacity of the city’s beleaguered sewer system caused much of the damage from the storm.
During a City Council oversight hearing on the city’s response to Hurricane Ida Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said that, as it is, the system is designed to handle about half of the 3.5 inches of rainfall the city saw per hour during Ida, but it’s not possible to replace it wholesale with more resilient infrastructure.
“To say, we’re going to rip out the entire 7,500 miles of sewers and put in sewers twice as big. It’s not going to happen. And we know that. It’s physically infeasible, it would cost a hundred billion dollars,” testified Sapienza.
Sapienza said that his agency’s approach toward future flood events will involve green infrastructure like bioswales to absorb storm water runoff and keep it out of the sewer system as well as adding non-network sewers that would function strictly to intercept floodwater and carry it off to a nearby body of water.
Though much of South Queens from Forest Park to Howard Beach didn’t have the same level of catastrophic damage relative to the hardest-hit parts like greater Jamaica and Elmhurst, the flooding that it did experience appeared to be caused by the sewer system failures discussed in the meeting. Blocked storm drains created rivers in roadways and overburdened sewer pipes backed up into residents’ basements, according to civic leaders.
Betty Braton, Community Board 10’s chairwoman, said that she heard there was flooding in parts of Centreville, the neighborhood subdivision west of the Aqueduct Race Track, which is the location of the district’s newest sewer system. It’s not an isolated incident in that area. Last year, the Chronicle covered how run-of-the-mill rainstorms pooled over the sidewalk around Al Stabile Playground.
Farther east, Hollis was swept by the Sept. 1 flash flooding, which killed two and swamped over 20 homes in the area, according to a GoFundMe raising money for the families in the storm’s wake.
City Council Candidate in District 32 Felicia Singh, who herself had floodwaters rush into the basement of her Ozone Park house through the windows, said that she had encountered homeowners and religious leaders scattered throughout Ozone Park and Richmond Hill who had experienced and were facing obstacles on how to seek relief.
Singh said that Richmond Hill mosque Baitul Gaffar Masjid, which had experienced damage to its basement, had reached out for advice on how to fill out both applications for city and federal relief.
Residents can file a water damage or loss claim form with the NYC Comptroller’s Office for city relief and a Federal Emergency Management Agency application for temporary housing and home repairs.
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has opened at Queens College’s Student Union, located at 152-45 Melbourne Ave., providing one-on-one service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The city has opened a services center for impacted families at MS 125, located 46-07 47 Avenue in Woodside, operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Borough President Donovan Richards has also said he is supportive of bringing disaster recovery to neighborhoods across the borough, including South Queens, to serve families impacted by Ida directly where they live, according to a spokesperson.
One such pop-up resources center, co-sponsored by Richards’ office and Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday at the St. Albans Congregational Church, 172-17 Linden Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.