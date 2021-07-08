Results in the City Council Democratic primary races are not expected to be certified until July 12, but unofficial results released by the Board of Elections leave little doubt as to the projected outcomes in central and western Queens.
In the two closest races, Shekar Krishnan came from behind in the ranked-choice section of the ballot count to defeat Yi Andy Chen in the 25th District race, while Julie Won eventually blew open what had been a tight contest against second-place Amit Bagga in the 26th District.
Krishnan is seeking to replace Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) while Won is pursuing the seat of Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). Both Dromm and Van Bramer were ineligible to run for re-election because of term-limits.
In the 22nd District primary, Tiffany Cabán held and added to the commanding lead she established at the polls on June 22, comfortably holding off second-place finisher Evie Hantzopoulos. Cabán now will face off against Republican Felicia Kalan in November. The seat was vacated this spring by Costa Constantinides.
In the race to replace term-limited Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) in the 29th District, Lynn Schulman also held and built up her lead from primary night, finishing round eight of ranked-choice eliminations with 60 percent of the vote, a full 20 points ahead of Aleda Gagarin.
Absentee ballots only served to cement the lead of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) over Juan Ardila in the 30th District; while Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) did not need ranked-choice rounds to land 51.6 percent of the vote against four challengers in the 21st District.
Schulman led Gagarin 23 percent to 19.4 going into ranked-choice selections and built a lead of more than five points after round five. She pulled away for good after third-place finisher David Aronov was eliminated in round eight.
“I am so proud of the coalition we built — a coalition of families, workers, and immigrants from across #Elmhurst & #JacksonHeights,” Krishnan tweeted to his supporters.
Chen led Krishnan by less than a full percentage point after primary night. The race went to the seventh round of ranked-choice eliminations, in which the lowest vote-getter is dropped and his or her votes are reallocated based on the next name on the voter’s ballot. Krishnan took a lead of less than a full percentage point after round five, but pulled away in round seven to win 53.4 percent to 46.6.
Won did not lead Bagga by more than one percentage point until the seventh round of eliminations. She pulled ahead by 5 after round 10 and hit nearly 10 in the 14th of 15 rounds.
“My heart goes out to every voter & volunteer that made this happen: I’ve never been more excited to serve as your next council member,” Won wrote in a Tweet.
