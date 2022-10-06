The City Council voted 50-0 to approve a C2-2 commercial overlay last Thursday that will allow Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant to expand significantly, which Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) supported despite overwhelming opposition from area civic leaders.
The original plan, which Community Board 11 voted unanimously against in May, extended the commercial overlay from the western end of the Mizumi property to 234th Street. Though Borough President Donovan Richards recommended that the overlay be approved — if it only included the Mizumi property — the original plan went before the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises last month, at which point modifications were recommended.
At the time, civic leaders believed that modification to be the same as Richards’ plan; following last Thursday’s vote, however, they were informed that is not the case. Though smaller than the original overlay, it will extend to 233rd Street, and therefore includes two additional properties: the carwash two doors down and the adjacent abandoned church.
Sean Walsh, president of the Douglaston Civic Association, said the move once again calls Paladino’s transparency into question.
“I feel double-betrayed,” he told the Chronicle. Referring to the councilmember, he continued, “I feel insulted that you can lie to me so bald-faced ... now I’m going to have to go full tilt against you.”
And that he did. At Monday’s Community Board 11 meeting, he and several others made their discontent with Paladino clear. Flushing land-use expert Paul Graziano even went through each point in Paladino’s subsequent press release on the matter, detailing his objections to each. Both Third Vice Chair Henry Euler and board member Doug Montgomery noted that they were not informed of the additions to the overlay. Montgomery said Monday that a City Planning Commission employee told him the added properties were incorporated after the vote; the Chronicle did not receive confirmation of that by press time.
Paladino has stood by her decision, which she has touted as a compromise, and says she did not flip-flop on the issue. “I did what was best to serve the community, the small business owner and the environment,” Paladino said. “This was a homerun.”
As the Chronicle previously reported, Paladino obtained both a restrictive declaration to limit the size of Mizumi’s expansion and an environmental commitment from the restauarant’s owners, the latter of which requires them to build a stormwater management system that incorporates bioretention planters and a below-grade retention chamber designed in line with state guidelines.
Few seemed comforted by those promises Monday. Noting that Paladino’s release calls building apartments, hotels, amusement parks or any tall buildings on the site “impossible,” Graziano said, “That is also not true under a C2-2, and there are several architects in the room who will tell you that that is not true.”
The restrictive declaration would need to outline a specific square footage, usage and height limit. Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, said the restrictive declaration is to be publicly enforced by the City Council; it has not been made available to the public. Kiprilov did confirm, however, that the declaration does not apply to the two additional properties.
Nor was the environmental commitment met which much gratitude. Board members and residents were preoccupied with the press release’s contention that the area in question “can never feasibly all turn to parkland,” which has been civic leaders’ goal for the land surrounding Alley Pond Park since 1961.
Asked about that, Paladino told the Chronicle, “You’re actually telling me that you’re going to take somebody’s hard-earned business away from them?” Later, she added, “In your dreams, it could be parkland.”
As both Graziano and board member Paul DiBenedetto pointed out, other land surrounding the park has been added to Alley Pond Park over the years as it has become available. Paladino did not think that was feasible, noting Mizumi is a multi-generational business. DiBenedetto added that the councilmember took part in a Parks Committee meeting in July, during which she and numerous others strategized as to how to incorporate the area into the park.
“We had assurances from our councilmember that that rezoning was not going to happen. Yet two months later, it happened,” he said. “I feel like we were hoodwinked.”
Kiprilov said that Paladino was “the only thing standing between an overdevelopment free-for-all and this community.” Board Chair Michael Budabin objected to that.
“You weren’t the only thing standing in the way of the zoning change. The board was also part of that process, and voted pretty clearly on that process,” he said. “We were given the impression, pretty clearly, that you weren’t supporting zoning at those meetings. If you change your mind off further input ... we could have had a further discussion about it. But when you talk about transparency and hearing from the community, you heard from the community.
“As far as I can tell, the facts didn’t change, your opinion changed.”
