The City Council passed Councilmember Peter Koo’s (D-Flushing) bill to require all city agencies to disclose their use of automated decision systems on Dec. 15.
The passage of the bill is the end of a long road for Koo; he introduced it in 2019, when he was chair of the Council’s Technology Committee.
Although seemingly an esoteric point, the city uses algorithms of this sort to make myriad meaningful decisions, such as where a student attends school and which hospital an ambulence brings patients to.
“By requiring reporting on which algorithmic tools are used each year and how they are used, along with what information is collected and analyzed, we are taking another step towards providing the public with more insight into how our government actually operates,” Koo said in a prepared statement.
The Committee on Technology’s report on the bill, in essence, argues that the decisions made by ADSs are so vital that more transparency is warranted. It does note, however, that simply making an algorithm public is not enough: “Generally, a limited disclosure of an algorithm tells you very little, because its effects cannot be interpreted by a simple reading of code.” How the Council intends to address that concern is not yet clear.
“That’s kind of where the rubber and the road come together,” said Noel Hidalgo, executive director at BetaNYC, an open data literacy-focused nonprofit.
Hidalgo explained that the bill does not necessarily intend for the public to be able to understand the algorithms themselves; rather, in disclosing which systems its agencies use, the city can be held accountable.
“ADSs are not like pickup trucks. You don’t necessarily know what’s under the hood,” Hidalgo said. “This enables the general public to ask more questions of ‘What are the data systems that are going into the ADS? How are those decisions being weighted? And ultimately, when biases or inconsistencies are discovered, how are they being addressed?’”
The bill was sent to Mayor Bill de Blasio Dec. 15; he has not yet signed it into law, nor has his office indicated whether he plans to do so.
