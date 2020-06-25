The City Council voted 49-0 last Thursday in favor of a bill requiring concrete mixers and trucks operating in the city to install spill-prevention equipment.
The bill, Int. 1354, mandates that all mixers are to be equipped within the following year with chute shutters or similar devices to prevent the spillage of concrete and materials used to mix concrete.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) introduced the bill in January 2019, saying that without the spillage bags materials can fall out of trucks, making for dangerous mounds and hazardous conditions.
“Cement trucks have too often spilled materials all over the roadway when making a sharp turn or driving up a hill, and the debris can create extremely dangerous situations,” Holden said in a statement last Thursday.
In 2019, Holden highlighted concrete spillage at Eliot Avenue and Mount Olivet Crescent.
The bill had 23 co-sponsors, including eight in Queens: Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).
