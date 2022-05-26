State lawmakers came to an agreement on legislation regarding speed cameras in school zones late last week. Though the bill — which would expand the city’s speed camera program to 750 school zones and extend it for three years — is poised to pass, the final decision rests with the City Council. And among its members, the issue is far from settled.
Per two Council sources, the home rule message is set to come before the Council at Thursday’s stated meeting, before the state legislative session ends June 2.
If the resolution passes the Council and the state bill is signed into law by Gov. Hochul, school zone speed cameras would be turned on 24 hours a day, as opposed to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The state bill also stipulates that drivers be given 9 miles per hour of leeway before they are ticketed. The bill says that camera placement would be based on speed data, crash history and a school zone’s roadway geometry, among other things. School zones — and the presence of speed cameras — would need to be clearly marked.
The bill would not include an earlier version’s calls for increasingly higher fines after several speed camera violations, which, after six, would result in a license suspension.
Still, members of the Council are somewhat hesitant in their support of the bill, one source familiar with the body’s conversations said.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (D-Ozone Park), however, has been forthcoming in her opposition to the legislation.
“The expansion of the use of speed cameras is little more than another tax being levied upon the people of New York,” she said in a statement. “I understand the calls for more safety, but where does it end — especially when the vast majority of those captured on camera avoid payment through the use of fraudulent paper license plates and other less-than-legal means? This is the beginning of a slippery slope that financially overburdens ordinary New Yorkers and lines the pockets of government agencies, while allowing scofflaws to continue driving recklessly without repercussion.”
According to city records initially reported by the New York Daily News, Ariola has received 27 school speed zone violations since 2014, 19 of them since 2019.
Asked about how that influences her view on the topic, her communications director, Raymond Vann, said, “The constituents of District 32 have been very clear in where they stand on this matter, and that is the basis of the Councilwoman’s position.”
Ariola is far from alone, nor is the Council divided along partisan lines. One Council source said that many had expressed concerns about the disproportionate effect speed cameras would have on Queens’ communities of color, such as those in Southeast Queens, where residents rely on cars due to inaccessible transit options. The same source noted that the discrepancy between who was pushing the legislation and who it actually affects was stark.
Though the source did not elaborate much further on the specific concerns in Southeast Queens, community organizer and former Council candidate James Johnson did. He was adamant that Southeast Queens and other predominantly Black communities would suffer from the legislation.
“If they were fairly distributed across the city — I understand public safety, but they’re more like a poor tax,” he said of the cameras. “There are more cameras in the Black communities than there are in the white communities. That’s not even a conversation.”
On top of that, he believes they are simply an ineffective solution.
“How the hell does a speed camera save a life?” he said. Later, he added, “If they want a real solution, they could just put in speed bumps.”
Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) suggested that money from speeding tickets be invested toward improving infrastructure in areas where speeding is common.
“Essentially I wish they had more remedial programs,” she said in a statement. “I’m also interested in where the money is going from the tickets and would like to see it go back into the communities with a lot of speeding to improve streetscapes and support other traffic mitigators.”
Mayor Adams, however, has praised the legislation showing few if any signs of hesitancy. “Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many,” he said in a statement last week.
Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) agreed. “In the past year, seven people lost their lives and over 1100 more were injured in my district alone,” she said in a statement. “No mother should lose their child or grieve a parent that was lost too soon in traffic violence. DOT should be doing everything in its power to protect our children and seniors, and that includes street safety cameras that are proven to reduce deaths and injuries in school zones.”
Still, many members are still approaching the issue cautiously. “We need to enforce our traffic laws and crack down on speeding and reckless driving. I’m considering the camera issue carefully,” Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) said. “Part of the problem is that many of the worst offenders obscure their license plates and aren’t affected by speed cameras. So either way, there’s no substitute for police enforcement.”
Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), however, suggested that the resolution will pass, despite that hesitation.
“Like many of us, I’m sick and tired of seeing racers blasting down our streets at all hours of the night, waking us up and endangering our families. At the same time, it was important to avoid overly punitive measures that would disproportionately impact Eastern Queens and result in people losing their licenses and even going to jail,” she said in a statement to the Chronicle. “Based on these considerations, the agreement reached between the Council and Legislature, which allows for cameras to operate 24/7 while requiring mandatory signage at any camera locations, adequately addresses the most egregious culprits of dangerous speeding without disproportionately impacting Eastern Queens or criminalizing how we get around.”
UPDATE
The Council passed the resolution on Thursday morning, which you can read more about here.
A clause referring to whom a source was directing the source's comments was removed for accuracy.
