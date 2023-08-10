One day after touring three facilities on Rikers Island, members of the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus sent a letter to federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain asking that she not entertain placing the management of Rikers Island under a federal receiver.
The letter, dated Aug. 9, states that a federal receivership could cost city taxpayers billions of dollars unnecessarily and asserts that the Adams administration and Correction Commissioner Louis Molina already have made great strides toward a turnaround after eight years of “deliberate neglect” by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and those whose only intention is to eliminate the city jail “or even abolish jails completely.”
The letter was signed by Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island)’ Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn), David Carr (R-Staten Island), Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn) and Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn).
Holden, in an interview Tuesday, said the difference was like night and day compared to when he and Borelli toured the same areas in September 2021.
Critics point to 19 deaths at Rikers last year and seven thus far this year. They also cite staffing problems that sometimes lend themselves to increased violence and officers getting double and triple shifts.
“We needed to see for ourselves,” Holden said. “Because the question of a receiver is a huge question.” He said a receiver could order any number of things for any amount of money and the city would be forced to comply.
“So we would lose control, basically, of our own jail,” he said. He said Rikers was “completely mismanaged” under de Blasio and the former mayor and correction officials should be investigated.
“They neglected the jail, purposely I think and turned it into a hellhole. That is not an exaggeration. I witnessed it. But today was the difference between night and day.”
The city has passed a law that requires the closure of Rikers in 2027, and replacing it with four borough jails, including one in Kew Gardens. Adams has questioned whether the city can meet the deadline. Ariola, in an email from her office, said Adams and Molina need adequate time and funding.
“I came away from this visit realizing that there have been tremendous steps in the right direction on Riker’s Island over the last two years,” Ariola said. “After years of intentional, politically-motivated neglect — neglect that I believe was purposeful in order to spark public outcry and rally support to shut the jail down — Mayor Adams and Commissioner Molina are reversing the highly damaging de Blasio-era decisions that have caused so much unnecessary suffering.
“What I saw were previously un-air conditioned units now being air conditioned. I saw people being offered the opportunity to take their GED,” she said. “I saw huge improvements both for staff and for those incarcerated, and these improvements have strengthened my belief that Riker’s Island absolutely needs to remain open and out of federal receivership.” Paladino, in an email, said she will fight receivership and closure.
“Rikers Island is not the terrifying, disgusting, dangerous place that the progressives would have you believe,” she said. “After touring the facility myself, I can honestly say that I am impressed with the state of the facility and how well it functions.” Paladino also called receivership and closure politically motivated.
“It has nothing to do with the men and women of our Correction Department or with the inmates being held there,” she said.
Holden said while it took more than a month to coordinate the visit of eight councilmembers, he doubted the possibility that any of the major improvements he saw could have been put in place simply for the visitors’ benefit.
“I don’t think air conditioning a building that wasn’t air conditioned last time could have been done that quickly,” he said. “I don’t think the painting could have been done that quickly.”
Holden said the same of programming for the inmates and services mentioned by Ariola. He particularly praised new programs and the services for inmates ages 18 to 21, from a movie theater to driver’s education classes.
“That has been a tremendous improvement,” he said.
