Some city councilmembers spent the start of their week discussing ways to stop the spark.
The Committee on Fire and Emergency Management held a hearing on five pieces of legislation related to management and sale of lithium ion batteries for e-mobility devices on Monday.
Committee Chair Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said the FDNY has investigated more than 175 fires related to e-mobility devices and their batteries. Earlier this month, more than 40 people were injured when a lithium-ion battery caused a fire at a Manhattan high-rise apartment building.
Three pieces of the legislation relate to reporting and awareness of the dangers of battery misuse. Councilmember Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) is sponsoring a bill that would require the Fire Department to launch an informational campaign around the fire risks posed by e-mobility devices, an effort FDNY Chief Thomas Currao says is already underway.
Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) introduced legislation that would require the Fire Department to submit a detailed report on efforts taken to mitigate the fire risk associated with e-mobility devices, and Councilmember Alexa Avilés (D-Brooklyn) is sponsoring legislation that would require the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to provide delivery workers, who often use e-bikes and mopeds, with information related to the fire risks posed by the devices.
In addition, Councilmember Oswald Feliz (D-Bronx) introduced a bill that would ban the sale of batteries for e-mobility devices that have not been certified by a recognized testing laboratory, and Brewer introduced another piece of legislation that would ban the sale of second-use, reassembled lithium ion batteries.
Currao and FDNY counsel Julian Bazel say the biggest fire risk is posed by operators partnering batteries, chargers and devices that aren’t designed to go together.
“These systems have to be designed to work together,” Bazel said. “The battery has to be designed for the particular device and it has to mesh with the charging system.
“Where it appears we’re having significant safety issues is that charging batteries that may charge at different power levels, different amperage, [the chargers] may not know, if they’re not meshed, that the battery is fully charged. So it continues to overcharge and cause overheating.”
The 2022 Fire Code allows for the storage of no more than five e-mobility devices in any one- or two-family home or dwelling in an apartment building. The FDNY does not have a private residence inspection program, making enforcement of those regulations difficult, Bazel said.
Hildalyn Colon, director of policy and strategic partnerships for the delivery workers advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos, said in her public testimony the organization has taken it upon itself to educate workers about the fire dangers of e-mobility devices and urges the Council to keep in mind the difficulties for delivery workers in actually determining which batteries are safe.
“Nobody today can identify what the secondhand equipment is,” she said. “If I put two batteries in front of you, you would not even be able to tell me.”
“The biggest fears we have is to make sure [we remember] that the person in possession will be the worker,” she added. “We cannot go back to the days where workers were being arrested for utilizing the e-bike.”
Colon says there needs to be a greater effort to regulate the sale of batteries. She says some stores are selling batteries without providing the name of the manufacturer, and that some delivery workers have been able to purchase equipment from unusual sources, such as clothing and computer stores.
“The first thing to approach in order to have commonsense legislation is have a license,” she said.
