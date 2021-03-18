Five members of the Queens City Council delegation received perfect scores last week on the annual scorecard issued by the New York League of Conservation Voters.
Environmental Committee Chairman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and now-Borough President Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) were among the 37 councilmembers citywide who got perfect scores,
“We are excited that so many Council Members are supporting the environment. We thank the 37 Council Members who earned high marks this year,” said NYLCV President Julie Tighe in a press release issued by the organization last Thursday. “The Scorecard is an essential tool for guiding elected officials’ positions on important environmental issues. By measuring their dedication to the environment, we can fight to keep environmental leaders in office, and create accountability for those who fail to protect our planet.”
The group each year grades the Council based on how members vote on specific pieces of environmental legislation it either support sor opposes.
Tighe added that with about two-thirds of Council members being new come January because of term limits, the group wants to ensure that the environment continues to be a priority.
This year’s scorecard is based on votes including, but not limited to, issues involving electric scooters and bicycles; expansion of organic waste collection; expansion of farmers markets; the initiative to turn Rikers Island into a renewable energy hub; the plastic straw ban; and the phasing out of diesel-powered school buses.
Other grades in Queens included Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) at 92 percent; Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) at 83 percent; former Councilman Rory Lancman at 80 percent; Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) at 75 percent; Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) at 67 percent; and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) at 58 percent.
The entire Queens delegation averaged 84 percent, ranking third of the five boroughs behind Manhattan (100 percent) and Brooklyn (89 percent).
