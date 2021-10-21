A letter to Gov. Hochul and state legislative leaders dated Oct. 7 requested that they work to change sections of the state’s 2019 bail reform laws, specifically the ones barring judges from considering a defendant’s criminal history; and the one that transfers many gun violence cases involving teenage defendants to Family Court, resulting in almost automatic release.
It was signed by 23 members of the City Council, including 21 Democrats, many of whom fully supported the laws as written when they were passed.
The letter, also addressed to state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), was written on the letterhead of Councilman Oswald Feliz (D-Bronx).
Queens Councilmembers signing the letter included Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daneek Miller (D-Jamaica), Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
The letter said the changes are necessary to deal with the “almost unprecedented spike in gun violence” in the city.
“The violence has been a direct result of laws that have had the unintended effect of allowing people participating in gun violence to be released from custody within hours of arrest — sending a dangerous message to would-be perpetrators,” it reads.
A Hochul spokesperson told the New York Post that the governor “is committed to continuing to work with the legislature, elected officials at all levels of government, and community partners to find new solutions and improve upon programs that save lives and keep our communities safe throughout New York.”
Holden and Ulrich have been critical of the reforms since their passage.
In February of 2020, weeks after the laws took effect, Holden said he was concerned by what was then a spike in violent crime.
“[B]ut many people have predicted that the permissive, radical progressive agenda in politics would cause this,” he told the Chronicle in its Feb. 6, 2020 edition.
But in that same story, Adams took a different view.
“While the spike in crime is concerning, it should not be used as a political tool to undermine new bail laws,” she said. Adams said while all should be open to examining any “meaningful data” that would substantiate the claim, “it is important that we not succumb to fear-mongering.”
But in an email to the Chronicle on Monday, Adams was supporting the call for changes.
“The deeply troubling rise in gun violence across the City, including several recent shootings in my district, requires immediate action,” she said. “That’s why I joined my colleagues in the City Council in calling for urgent fixes that will stem the tide of violence. We can’t ignore the pleas of young people and families who deserve safety in their communities.”
In response to a follow-up email, Adams’ office did not agree that the results would have been predictable.
Moya, in an email on Wednesday, told the Chronicle his constituents have been raising concerns over public safety for months.
They actually have been doing so since at least August of 2020, when numerous business owners demanded more and better police protection during a community meeting held at the Iglesia Adventista in Corona.
Numerous business owners asked for a stronger NYPD presence because of problems with crime and the homeless in their businesses, on the street and in nearby parks. Shortly before the meeting official policy removed the NYPD from homeless complaint calls.
But at the meeting, Moya repeatedly said people should exercise “other options” to the NYPD. He said to rely more on city park police, then admitted in response to a question from the Chronicle that very few are assigned to Queens. He also said at the time that problems caused by the homeless should be addressed to the city’s underwhelming Department of Homeless Services rather than police.
In Wednesday’s email, Moya said his positions are not contradictory.
“What’s a fact is that gun violence has been on the rise across the city, and my district, unfortunately, has not been the exception,” he wrote. “We had a mass shooting. As we move forward, considering this moment in time and the issues communities are facing, which my constituents have expressed to me over the past few months, is that we need public safety.
“We also need to have the right resources in place to address issues that should not and do not fall under the police — for example, having the City’s agencies addressing their respective areas, whether that’s Parks, DHS or DCWP. So with regards to gun violence, it is up to the state to address and fix laws related to the carrying of unlawful arms, and the letter specifically asks that the state address these, which needs to be done balancing public safety and justice — these are not mutually exclusive.”
