The City Council will look to identify 75 miles of streets to open up to cyclists and pedestrians as part of a multibill package submitted on Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill, included in the legislation’s subsection of public health, has the intent of allowing New Yorkers more room for social distancing “while enjoying the short- and long-term health benefits of being outdoors.”
The bill will require the city to create more street space for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the five boroughs, with a citywide target of 75 miles of open streets.
No comment was available Wednesday prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, but Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), who co-sponsored the bill with Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), made no secret where he stood in a statement last week.
“New Yorkers don’t have the street space they need to maintain proper social distancing, which we know is essential in this public health crisis,” Johnson said on April 17. “While we want to work collaboratively with the administration to open streets, this issue is so important and so urgent that we are taking legislative action to make it happen ourselves. Other cities across the country and around the world have demonstrated that this is doable. There is no reason we can’t do this here.”
Mayor de Blasio, who has been lukewarm toward the proposal, was asked about it Monday in a press conference.
“I’ve spoken to Speaker Johnson several times over the last weeks about this broad concept and you know, we tried a version of it early on working with the Council and it was, you know, not the best time to try it, obviously given weather, but it also, what we found immediately was the real drag on the enforcement needs that we had everywhere else,” de Blasio said in a transcript of the event provided by his office.
One of the mayor’s concerns, he said, is the need for enforcement that comes with any such bill should it pass.
“I’m definitely ready to, you know, talk to the Council about it, see if we can find some common ground,” the mayor said. “But what I’ve said to date is I’m concerned that it doesn’t fit our reality in terms of safety. It doesn’t fit our reality in terms of enforcement where we need to put our enforcement.”
Danny Harris, executive director for Transportation Alternatives, welcomed the idea in an emailed statement.
“We applaud the leadership of Council Speaker Johnson and Council Member Rivera for advancing this bold open streets plan that will ensure New Yorkers who must be out have the safe space they require for physical distancing,” Harris said. “In doing so, they are proving that New York seeks to lead, not play catch-up with the scores of other cities around the world opening streets to people as this crisis unfolds.
On Monday, however, de Blasio pointed out that there are few obvious differences between New York City and other metropolises whose modeling might not fit the Big Apple.
“The models [that] have been used elsewhere in the country I think were for places that had a much different reality in terms of, you know, how dense they are and what their sort of driving culture was compared to us, and one thing or another,” de Blasio cautioned on Monday. “So, it’ll be a real conversation. But I still start with the concern that I have not seen a plan that I think works for New York City yet.
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights, however, backed the measure in an email.
“My district is the epicenter of the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dromm said. “It is also one of the most densely populated districts in the city. The open space this legislation would provide is absolutely crucial to our health and well-being.”
