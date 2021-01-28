The City Council was scheduled to vote Jan. 28 on a bill that will, if approved, more than double the number of food vendor licenses in the city over the next decade.
Proponents, including Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), say the new law would clean up what has become a show economy that takes unfair advantage of a largely immigrant sector of workers while adding 400 permits per year.
But advocates for existing brick-and-mortar businesses say the city’s traditional lack of enforcement against street vendors will make an already bad situation worse for them.
Johnson, in an email to the Chronicle, said the existing situation is a creature of the Ed Koch administration, which capped vendor permits at 3,000.
He said a patchwork of agencies now in charge of enforcement has led to an underground industry in which permit owners can lease their permits and carts to workers, often charging exorbitant fees.
He said the bill mandates creation of a new vendor enforcement unit, and a Street Vendor Advisory Board that would include vendors, food retailers and the small business community.
“We’ve had an economically punishing black market operating in plain sight for decades because the issue seemed too tough to tackle,” Johnson said. “This Council will be voting on responsible and fair measures to put an end to this problem, which hurts low-income immigrants. When done right, vending enlivens our streets and provides opportunity to an often-neglected workforce.”
Mayor de Blasio supports it. Johnson’s office said the enforcement agency could be formed under the Mayor’s Office or any mayoral agency.
Supporters say the Council is sympathetic to the needs of existing businesses, acknowledging that already tough times with high rents, big box stores and online shopping were made tougher by the pandemic.
But they also say the existing system has been hurting street vendors — themselves small business operators — for decades, and that the bill’s aim is to rein in a system that has gotten out of control.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), however, an original co-sponsor of the bill when it was first introduced in 2018, isn’t on board any longer.
“The Councilman co-sponsored the bill at a time when things were very different in our city and with the understanding that certain amendments would be made to it (such as a provision prohibiting street vendors from operating at a certain proximity to a competing brick and mortar business and better enforcement), which were not made,” a spokesman for the councilman said in an email on Tuesday.
“It was also well before the pandemic, when funding was more plentiful (including for the NYPD). He no longer supports the bill and has withdrawn as a sponsor. He is greatly concerned with our struggling storefront businesses and has fought against the draconian fees leveled against them by city agencies during the pandemic.”
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, is adamantly opposed to the bill. Like Holden, he has doubts about the promises of future enforcement.
“It is so difficult in this city right now for retailers and restaurants, and they’re adding 400 vendors a year,” Grech said. “I think a high number of businesses are going to go out of business.
“When you have enforcement thrown by the wayside, you’re going to have chaos. Not good chaos — chaos. You have an avalanche of regulations on brick and mortar businesses and little or no enforcement on vendors. It’s an awful mix. I scratch my head wondering what they’re thinking with this bill.”
Hank Sheinkopf, spokesman for the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association, also wasn’t impressed
“Rushing through, with no public discussion, legislation that will destroy already ailing largely outer-borough-located tax paying small businesses — employing minority men and women — is bad public policy and just plain wrong,” Sheinkopf told the Chronicle in an email.
