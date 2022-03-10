From the City Council to the NYPD, the World’s Borough is rallying to the assistance of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland.
Councilmen Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) are working with the Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York, their fellow councilmembers and numerous organizations to collect canned food, clothing, children’s toys, pet food and toiletries.
Also needed are footwear, thermal underwear, hygiene products, blankets, bedding, disposable tableware, first aid kits, tents, mattresses sleeping bags, standalone lamps and candles.
The Polish Consulate and President of Rzeszow, Konrad Fijołek, are helping to coordinate the final drop-off in Poland, ensuring donations will go directly to Ukrainian refugees.
“I was deeply moved when I saw the atrocities taking place in Ukraine, and was compelled to help. It is an honor and a privilege to help organize this drive, which I hope will yield many useful donations for the people who have been displaced by this needless bloodshed,” Gennaro said in a statement from his office.
“As the invasion of Ukraine touches the world, I’m proud that my fellow New Yorkers of many diverse cultures in Queens are once again eager to help,” Holden said.
He thanked Comm. Tony Di Piazza, Comm. Joseph Ficalora of the Federazione Italo-Americana Di Brooklyn and Queens, the Associazione Cuturale Italiana Di New York; his fellow councilmembers; and all the people and organizations who have rallied to support Ukrainian refugees.
Donations can be made at the office of Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) at 106-01 Corona Ave. on Thursday, March 10,
Through Friday, March 11 donations can be made during business hours at the offices of Councilmembers Vickie Paladino (D-Whitestone) at 20-15 Francis Lewis Blvd.; Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Jamaica) at 1931 Mott Ave., Suite 410 in Far Rockaway; Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) at 73-03 Bell Blvd.; Nantasha Williams (D-Jamaica) at 122-05 Smith St.; and Sandra Ung (Flushing) at 135-27 38 Ave.
Donations can be made to the CHAZAQ Organization and Gennaro from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 10 at 141-47 72 Ave. in Kew Gardens Hills. Donations to the Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York can be made at 66-31 Fresh Pond Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. om March 12 and 13.
The NYPD’s Russian American Officers Association is asking people to donate new packaged first aid kits and supplies; pain relievers such as aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen; bandages, gauze and tourniquets. The supplies can be left at any NYPD precinct.
