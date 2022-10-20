Despite mayoral opposition, solitary confinement and its ancillaries could see its scope shrunk in city jails.
Thirty-six members of the City Council are co-sponsoring legislation that would ban solitary confinement of more than eight hours per night for sleep and two hours during the day during any 24-hour period, except in the case confinement is required for de-escalation of a conflict that has caused injury or poses a serious and imminent danger to a person’s safety.
Even in those circumstances, confinement is limited to a maximum of four hours following the incident, and no individual would be permitted to be placed in such confinement for more than four hours in any 24-hour period or more than 12 hours in any seven-day period.
Under the Board of Corrections’ current minimum standards, the maximum allowable length of de-escalation confinement is six hours, with no weekly cap.
The city Department of Correction stresses it does not use solitary confinement in its current jailing structure, rather relying on a restrictive housing model that allows for up to seven hours of out of cell time.
“The department does not use solitary confinement, nor do we support that practice,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement. “We remain committed to a restrictive housing model that creates the most humane conditions possible while maintaining safety and holding those who commit violence in our jails accountable.”
Under the proposed legislation, a hearing would be required before the placement of any incarcerated person in restrictive housing. Individuals would not be subject to more than 60 days in restrictive housing in any 12-month period, and no more than 30 days at a time.
Mayor Adams calls “silly” the notion of keeping those who commit serious infractions inside city jails with the rest of the incarcerated population.
“The bill that they’re proposing ... Clearly they do not respect the men and women who are carrying on one of the most difficult law enforcement jobs,” he said at the National Press Club in Washington, DC last month. “Listen, people are not going to jail because they are a nun. They’re going to jail because they robbed a nun. So we need to be honest about who’s inside jails.”
According to PIX 11, Adams threatened a veto of the bill, should it pass the Council, last week. With 36 co-sponsors, the bill has more than the required two-thirds approval to override any mayoral veto.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) came out in support of the bill last month, ahead of a Sept. 28 hearing on the legislation.
“The Department of Correction’s stated mission is to create a safe and supportive environment while providing individuals in its care with a path to successfully re-enter their communities,” she said in a statement. “Solitary confinement does not line up with this objective and New York City must be smarter by relying on evidence-based practices to keep New Yorkers and our neighborhoods safe.”
The Correction Officers Benevolent Association did not respond to multiple requests for comment. It did, however, issue testimony before the Council’s Committee on Criminal Justice at the end of last month.
“Punitive segregation is simply a jail within a jail that exists solely for violent offenders, who attack our officers and non-violent inmates,” COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. said in his testimony. “The cells in punitive segregation units are the very same type of cells that house other inmates.
“Inmates in punitive segregation are given more programming than other inmates, they still get access to the law library, medical clinic, recreation time, and family visits via video. Please tell me how any of those services can be considered torture?”
Studies show that solitary confinement can exacerbate mental illness and increase risk for negative medical outcomes and death post-release.
Victor Pate, one of the co-directors of the #HALTsolitary campaign and a formerly incarcerated person held in solitary confinement, advocates for a system of accountability through rehabilitative programming. He says a system of incentives could encourage those housed away from the general population to take such programming seriously.
“When you go to punitive segregation, you lose a lot of privileges,” he said. “So what can you do to try to gain back some of those privileges? Participate in this program, participate in this class. As you participate and make progress, you earn back some of those privileges that were taken away.”
