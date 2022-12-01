A new resolution in the City Council is officially calling upon the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to conduct an environmental impact study on the proposed QueensLink project, which would revive the Long Island Rail Road’s old Rockaway Beach Branch and bring some green space to the abandoned stretch.
“It’s well past time that a study is done to determine the feasibility of QueensLink,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who sponsored the bill alongside Councilmembers Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
“There’s no better time than now, as the MTA is preparing their capital budget asks, and the governor is funding the Interborough,” said Ariola, referring to a proposed public transit connection between Brooklyn and Queens.
Resolution 390, introduced early last week, calls for the MTA’s study on the feasibility of the project for reasons including limited subway access and transit deserts throughout the area.
It also cites a recent city comptroller’s report that linked the use of public transit to increased foot traffic and economic activity in and around travel hubs and destinations and improves the affordability of living in the city by reducing the need for personal vehicles.
It states that the existence of the QueensLink proposal, being advanced by a nonprofit, aims to connect northern and southern Queens with a corridor has not been in use since 1962 and that the project, which would extend the M train from Rego Park to the Rockaways, could potentially serve 88,000 daily riders.
With a $3 billion investment from the MTA, the resolution states, 150,000 jobs could be created and property values along the corridor could increase up to $75 billion.
The call for the EIS indicated a continued push for the rail plus park project, which faced a major setback in September when Mayor Adams announced a $35 million investment into an initial phase of the QueensWay project, a competing plan that would replace the old tracks with 47 acres of linear park, similar to the High Line in Manhattan.
Ariola said the EIS would still include the whole transit corridor despite the announcement to begin the first phase of the park project.
“We’re just asking the governor to carve out some dollars for a study,” she said.
The resolution calling for a QueensLink study points out that the plan also includes green space elements with 33 acres of space for parks, trails or newly created farmers markets alongside and underneath the tracks.
It also sites a 2019 feasibility study that found restoring the line is possible despite the higher estimated cost, and estimated it could serve 47,000 daily riders.
The City Council resolution is the latest move to keep QueensLink on track.
In August, 17 city, state and federal officials signed on to a letter of support asking the governor and mayor to fund the study.
In October, they joined advocates on the boardwalk in Rockaway Beach for a rally to keep up the pressure.
“This is a fight and for those who think it’s over, it’s not,” said Mike Scala, attorney and legal counsel for QueensLink, at the October rally.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who attended the mayor’s QueensWay announcement, tweeted last weekend, “Queens needs both options. Better transportation and open space is a must for all of us.”
