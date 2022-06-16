The City Council late Monday night approved the record $101.1 billion budget agreed to last week by Mayor Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) by a vote of 44-6.
The new budget will take effect on July 1. It appears that the Council largely prevailed in negotiations with the administration, as it came in $1.4 billion higher than Mayor Adams proposed in his executive budget plan back in April; and $2.6 billion above his preliminary budget from February.
“We were able to achieve an early adopted budget because we leaned into areas of agreement, rather than disagreement,” the mayor said. “With upstream investments to promote public safety, give young people real opportunity, support our human and legal services providers, offer relief for working families, improve our public spaces, boost affordable housing, combat food insecurity, and so much more, this budget promotes an equitable recovery for New Yorkers throughout the five boroughs.”
“This Council secured historic reforms, bringing greater transparency to ensure communities are being met with the services they deserve,” said Speaker Adams in a press release. “By stepping into our budgetary powers to hold agencies accountable and strengthening oversight, we will uplift the priorities of New Yorkers and advance an equitable recovery for all.”
Among the highlights are:
• $60 million for cost-of-living adjustments to increase salaries for human services workers;
• $19.3 million for increased mental health support for the homeless;
• $277 million for the Summer Rising Program for student academic enrichment;
• $79.4 million for 100,000 Summer Youth Employment slots;
• $75 million for the Fair Fares discount MetroCard program;
• $19.4 million in restored funding for the Department of Sanitation; and
• $44.1 million for Parks Department maintenance and summer workforce hires.
But not everyone is happy.
The increased spending could come at a price down the road. Out-year deficits for FY 2024, 2025 and 2026 are projected at $4.2 billion, $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively. All are substantially higher than Mayor Adams projected back in April.
The progressive wing of the Council decried, among other things, a reduction in spending for the Department of Education, which the administration said was guided by a decrease in student population.
“On Monday, I voted no on the city’s FY 2023 budget, which defunds our public schools by hundreds of millions of dollars, while keeping bloated budgets for policing and incarceration intact,” said Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), in an email sent out by her campaign.
Multiple published reports state that Cabán and the others who voted “no” have been left out of a pool of discretionary funding that is disbursed to Council members by the Speaker’s Office.
Mayor Adams, in his statement, said he was proud that the deal fully funds schools and other student and youth programs.
“The bottom line is that while the pandemic wreaked havoc on our budget, we never doubted our responsibility to prioritize our schools, and therefore, our future generations,” Adams said. “Finally, we are always adapting to student and community needs, and my administration is dedicated to increasing funding this fall if student enrollment rebounds.”
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, said in a press release that while the additions to the city’s rainy day funds are welcome, they should have been greater.
“Many priorities of the Mayor and City Council were funded,” Rein said. “Some were funded on a recurring basis, which wisely reflects their costs over time, rather than setting up future fiscal problems for each program. However, there appears to be no offsetting savings from increasing efficiency, reducing spending on lower impact programs, or even vacancy elimination.”
He also said that while the city is calling out-year deficits manageable, “they do not account for the fiscal cliffs resulting from time-limited federal and City funds, contracts costing more than the labor reserve, and economic instability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.