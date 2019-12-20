Could Queens be too car-dependent?

Residents are worried that major city streets and avenues will be turned into busways as the city makes efforts to become less dependent on automobiles.

“Did anyone on the community board travel here on a bicycle, or did you drive?” Alan Sherman asked Community Board 8 during the public participation portion of its Wednesday, Dec. 11, meeting. The group acknowledged that they had all taken automobiles. “Lately, our city has been inundated with the concept that bicycles should replace automobiles ... declaring a ‘war on cars.’ This will never be won.”

The phrase “War on cars” has been tossed around as the de Blasio’s administration has pushed to become more bike-friendly.

On Oct. 3, the city launched a busway on Manhattan’s 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues that bans private through-traffic between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Shortly after, de Blasio agreed to implement 250 miles of protected bike lanes after the city saw a dramatic surge in cyclist deaths. The plan’s creator, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), proposed $1.7 billion to remake the streets in order to “break the car culture of New York.” On Dec. 4, de Blasio announced the launch of the Commercial Cargo Bike Program, a six-month initiative that encourages freight companies to reduce delivery-related congestion through the use of cargo bicycles.

“Even though this is not in our district ... we must be proactive in preventing this,” said Sherman after requesting that CB 8 board members stand up to the Department of Transportation and elected officials before the city gets the chance to alter Queens’ landscape to follow Manhattan’s suit.

“There are two concepts out there that will basically destroy our way of life in Kew Gardens Hills,” he claimed.

Sherman warned that there has been a request for a redesign study on Jewel Avenue from Queens Boulevard to Utopia Parkway, a process he said typically results in limiting a car’s access to a road. He claims the road is already too backed up, and that such an outcome would make traffic worse.

“The city should redesign [Jewel Avenue] immediately,” Joby Jacob, a transportation activist, wrote in an op-ed for Streetsblog. “How many more pedestrians and cyclists must be killed or injured before the city installs life-saving safety measures?”

The second concept Sherman referred to is a call to turn Flushing Main Street from Northern Boulevard to Franklin Avenue into a busway similar to Manhattan’s 14th Street busway, a project Sherman sees as detrimental to the community.

“It may lead them to expanding the busway all the way down Main Street to Queens Boulevard,” Sherman said. “Please don’t look at me as crying wolf. If we do not organize a defense now, it may be too late.”

While community advocates may be calling for change, a DOT spokesperson said that neither of the concepts Sherman spoke about are being proposed now. “We’re consistently looking for ways to reduce New Yorkers’ reliance on cars and ways to make it easier to get around the city ... however, transforming any major street is not a decision the city takes lightly. We plan to make decisions on next steps after reviewing more concrete data, including whether or not to create additional busways.”