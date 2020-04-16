Northwell Health announced April 10 that in the coming weeks it will begin treating COVID-19 patients with plasma therapy in hopes that it will accelerate treatment.
“The process of antibody treatment dates back centuries,” said Matthew Libassi, senior media specialist at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, the “research arm” of the organization. “Someone [who had been] infected forms antibodies and builds up a response to it, so we take those natural defenses and put it into those who are currently fighting.”
Plasma therapy, or the collection of antibodies in blood plasma, has been used to treat diseases such as measles, mumps and influenza. Northwell hopes the therapy has the potential to help patients fight off the virus and minimize its severity, to better inform researchers on the virus and to potentially open the doors for vaccine development and treatments, though Libassi said the process for COVID patients is still experimental and there is “no solid information” that it will be the successful route.
In order to begin distributing the plasma to current patients, Northwell is asking COVID-19 survivors to register for a plasma donation at Northwell.edu/CombatCOVID. Donors will be directed to donate their blood at a New York City Blood Center site. The plasma will be separated from the blood in an hourlong process and then frozen and distributed to be infused with a blood match patient. The separated blood will then be reinjected into the donor.
In order to donate, Northwell, following Food and Drug Administration guidelines, requires proof that a donor is truly a recovered COVID-19 patient.
“You have to prove you were positive, so part of the registration process is proving through a test,” said Libassi, meaning that those who are sure they contracted the disease but opted out of a test because of limited accessibility are not eligible to donate. “For folks who are unsure or unaware, unfortunately they can’t donate.”
“There’s still a lot of unknowns about plasma and the current treatment that we are using today,” said Dr. Adam Berman, the associate chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “A lot of things that are being used are used to treat other diseases. [Also], most of the stuff that we are doing are old-fashioned techniques: making sure people are breathing, making sure they’re getting electrolytes in order, being treated appropriately. There’s no magic bullet yet.”
Berman said one of the medicines LIJ has been administering to patients is hydroxychloroquine, an immunosuppressive drug used to treat malaria, lupus and arthritis.
“The evidence isn’t great to treat this, but there has been some success in some patients,” he said. For those sick at home, Berman advises individuals to get plenty of rest, stay hydrated, stay away from other people and to visit a hospital if a fever or pain progresses. “The big rumor was not to take ibuprofen, but there was little evidence [it was harmful for a COVID-19 patient], which has since been debunked. Its safe to take ibuprofen.”
Northwell’s Feinstein Institute will also be teaming up with Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi to research further COVID-19 treatments for moderately or severely affected patients. In the respective trials, the researchers will assess the safety and efficacy of remdesivir, an investigational antiviral drug, to lessen the severity of the coronavirus, as well as sarilumab, a human antibody that may prevent the activity of a specific cytokine called interleukin-6 that is thought to cause severe pneumonia in some COVID-19 patients.
