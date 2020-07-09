Due to an editing error, the July 2 story “Pro-police, BLM activists face off” misstated the number of people who took part in a rally supporting the NYPD. Several hundred did, while about 60 entered Juniper Valley Park at the end of the event.
Due to an editing error, the June 25 story “Leftward wave still showing its energy” misstated the relationship of Jessica González-Rojas and the Democratic Socialists of America. She is a member of the DSA but was not supported by it in her run for office.
The June 18 story “Competing visions of progressivism” misstated the Academy Award history of Mira Nair. She is an Oscar-nominated writer and director.
We regret the errors.
