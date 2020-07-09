Due to an editing error, the July 2 story “Pro-police, BLM activists face off” misstated the number of people who took part in a rally supporting the NYPD. Several hundred did, while about 60 entered Juniper Valley Park at the end of the event. We regret the error.
