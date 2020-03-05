While the country keeps count of coronavirus cases and deaths, some elected officials are looking to help small businesses who may be suffering as a result of the outbreak.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), along with Nydia Velázquez (D-Manhattan) and Judy Chu (D-California), has introduced The Small Business Relief From Communicable Disease Induced Economic Hardship Act of 2020, which would allow small businesses to access Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, which would otherwise have been met if it were not for the virus’ spread.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Queens and throughout New York City,” said Meng. “They enhance our neighborhoods, bring investment and innovation to local communities, and provide jobs to area residents. But concerns about the coronavirus have hit many small businesses hard. In fact, I have heard from many Asian American-owned small business owners in my district that they are severely struggling. We cannot let them suffer. Government must be a strong partner in helping small businesses succeed and we must ... When small businesses succeed, America succeeds!”
The recent slowing of the economy has been linked to the coronavirus, which has weakened demand in travel and tourism. Patronage has declined, supply chains to China have been severed in some instances and employers are preparing for their workers to become infected, all struggles that the loans would provide assistance to small business owners for. The bill specifies that the loans would be interest free. Companies that are major employers could be potentially eligible for larger loans.
The announcement of Men’g bill comes days after Assemblyman Ron Kim’s (D-Flushing) request for Gov. Cuomo to extend his $40 million supplemental emergency fund to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak in New York, or to create an entirely separate fund that will provide relief grants for small businesses impacted by the virus.
“Due to the fears surrounding the spread of this virus, hundreds of our workers and family-owned small businesses are suffering and on the verge of filing for bankruptcies,” Kim said in a prepared statement. “After weeks of declining business, often up to 50 percent in lost revenues, many New Yorkers are more scared of losing their jobs or livelihood than catching the coronavirus.”
Cuomo’s emergency management authorization was signed into law March 3, and will allow the state to hire additional staff and procure equipment and any other resources necessary to respond to the evolving situation. Cuomo also announced he will amend his Paid Sick Leave budget proposal to specifically protect quarantined or isolated individuals required to stay home from work from termination. Additonally, Cuomo announced that state institution students in study abroad programs in countries with high prevalence of novel coronavirus will come home.
“As the situation with the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, I want the people of New York State to know that their government is doing everything possible to confront and contain it,” Cuomo said. “While New York’s overall risk level remains low, these actions will provide our doctors, hospitals and first responders with the tools they need to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers, and to prepare for any possible scenario.”
As a potential conduit for the disease’s spread, public subways and buses are under intense hygienic scrutiny. The MTA, seeking guidance and updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, closely monitors its employees who have been to countries where Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, and has sent out a letter to its employees: “the best defense remains good hygiene.” The MTA reiterates what elected officials and public health officials have been advising —wash hands, use alcohol-based sanitizer, don’t touch your face and avoid contact with sick people.
A Bronx school shut down after a positive case showed up in its community — SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that it was a precautionary measure, following guidelines from the city Department of Health.
